CoD leak unearths MW3 ‘parkour’ map putting players in a race to the top

A CoD leak has unearthed an MW3 ‘parkour’ map, pitting players in a foot race to the top, seemingly as a limited-time mode to celebrate 420 Day.

Sledgehammer is certainly having fun with the upcoming 420 Day event in CoD, as Season 3 has given us a taste of what is to come, with Snoop Dogg, Cheech and Chong, and a plethora of Marijuana references littered throughout the update.

And in a new leak, a new parkour map seemingly part of the 4/20 event has been found in which players are pitted against one another in a race to the summit.

Initially found by prominent leaker BobNetworkUK on Twitter, they posted a one-minute video of them going through the course, named “G3T_H1GH”, of which is clearly inspired by the aesthetic of 80s neon synth-wave.

BobNetworkUK would go on to post a full 10-minute gameplay of the map in which we get to see what players can expect from the limited-time mode, which is filled with movement-based obstacles with some target shooting in between.

Supposedly the goal of the map is to pit players against each other to race to the top. As for why it’s part of the upcoming 4/20 event, it becomes obvious when you hear Cheech and Chong’s voice at the start of the level, and the fact they were popular during the 80s.

So to all the movement kids out there, the upcoming G3T_H1GH game mode might be your time to shine.