CoD insider claims MW2 devs interested in Ghost spinoff campaign

Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley has been a hit for Infinity Ward ever since his introduction to the franchise and now it appears the studio may be interested in giving him his own MW2 spinoff.

Ghost’s history in Call of Duty is an expansive one. First debuting back in Modern Warfare 2 (2009), the masked marauder has kept fans intrigued with both his iconic appearance and one-of-a-kind attitude for more than a decade.

His spotlight has only grown bigger since the release of the newest game, and it seems like Infinity Ward could be ready to strike while the iron is hot, offering the prequel story many have hoped for since he walked in as a member of the original Task Force 141.

Ghost could be getting a spinoff campaign after MW2

The report comes from insider RalphsValve who claims that the IW development team has been interested in this idea since before the game’s release and that now could be the time it becomes more than just an idea.

“In conversation with an associate, Modern Warfare 2’s sophomore DLC expansion will expand the Campaign’s story with an intimate, episodic look behind Call of Duty’s more established characters, factions, and new blood,” they said. “Infinity Ward’s approach to single-player content for 2023 was likened to Supermassive Games’ ‘The Dark Pictures anthological series.”

As suggested above, if this does happen, it could be as part of the Year Two continuation of MW2. There’s still no word on what that’s officially going to look like but it surely won’t be long before Activision begins to clue fans in on the next leg of their journey.

In the meantime, any excited players will just have to settle for replays of Modern Warfare 2’s campaign if they want to fill the Ghost-sized void in their hearts.