Call of Duty

Changes to Gold & DM Ultra camos coming in next Black Ops Cold War patch

Published: 6/Dec/2020 2:14

by Alan Bernal
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

An unintentional change to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Gold and Dark Matter Ultra camos that made them incorrectly display around weapons will be reverted in the next major patch, Treyarch said.

After the November 20 update, the BOCW community noticed that certain Mastery skins were covering less real estate on guns than they did before. There was confusion as the timing of the change made some believe it was intentional.

But Treyarch Community Manager Josh ‘FoxhoundFPS’ Torres was quick to correct the assumptions, and was similarly surprised to see the changes that were a direct result from the patch.

“This was an unintentional change and we are looking to release a fix for this in our next major update,” FoxhoundFPS noted, seeing as the community was up in arms after the November patch to the game.

Treyarch has the camo fix lined up for the next big Black Ops Cold War patch.

A thread by user ‘GTA_R0CKS’ showed the discrepancy between the pre-patch version of the M16 alongside the post-patch version. It showed a clear reduction in what the Gold camo offers for the prestigious variant.

In that same post, the XM4 had a much more noticeable change in that the stock was showing its default skin at the tail-end of the gun. A variation to the regular skin that was much more noticeable in application.

At the time, people were shocked to see Treyarch were covering even less of the weapons in the sought-after cosmetics, after community feedback distinctly asked for more coverage in skins such as Dark Aether and the like.

cold war black ops xm4
GTA_R0CKS via Reddit
BOCW players were confused after the Nov 20 update inadvertently messed with Gold camos and the like.

When is the Camo change coming to Cold War?

Luckily, Cold War players won’t have to contend with the camo issue much longer. The next update is due to come out on December 16, which should contain the change if everything goes well.

Other than fixing things to how they were before the November 20 update, it’s unclear if Treyarch wants to extend the camos’ coverage on weapons like some players want.

However, as it pertains to the inadvertent weapon glitch, Treyarch have heard the call of the problem and will rectify the problem in the next patch

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.