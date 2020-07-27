CDL Playoffs bracket & seeding set for $4.6 million CoD Champs

With the conclusion of the Toronto Home Series, the 2020 Call of Duty League regular season has come to an end, which means that the seeding and bracket for the Playoffs and Championship Weekend are now set in stone and ready to go.

After 13 events, over a dozen roster changes, and a massive shift to an online format, the Call of Duty League's inaugural regular season has wrapped up, setting the stage for what should be an electric postseason.

Due to the league's mid-season decision to switch up the Playoff format, all 12 teams will be competing for the ultimate prize, and where they start off in the bracket is determined by where they finished in the regular-season standings.

CDL Playoffs and Championship Weekend Bracket

Here is the official bracket for the 2020 Call of Duty League postseason.

How does it work? - CDL Playoffs format

The entire postseason is a double-elimination tournament that's split into two parts – the CDL Playoffs and Championship Weekend. Based on the regular-season standings, the top eight teams begin in the winners bracket, while the bottom four seeds face elimination right away in the losers bracket.

The top two seeds, Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire, are automatically placed in the third round of the winners bracket, followed by Florida Mutineers and Chicago Huntsmen (third and fourth seeds) in the second round.

The next four highest-seeded teams - New York Subliners, London Royal Ravens, Toronto Ultra, and Minnesota ROKKR – start off in the first round, while the four lowest teams – OpTic Gaming LA, Paris Legion, Seattle Surge, and LA Guerrillas – are in the first round of the losers bracket.

As for the format, all of the matches except for the Championship Grand Final are the traditional best-of-five, featuring two Hardpoints, two Search and Destroys, and one Domination.

The final match of the tournament, however, is a best-of-nine, with the team from the winners bracket starting the match up 1-0 as an advantage for not having lost the entire way.

Map 1—Hardpoint

Map 2—Search and Destroy

Map 3—Domination

Map 4—Hardpoint

Map 5— Search and Destroy

Map 6—Domination

Map 7—Hardpoint

Map 8—Search and Destroy

Prize pool

The entire prizing for the postseason is set at a whopping $4.6 million, to be split between the top ten placing teams. This means that the sides who finish 11th or 12th will not be earning any money from this event.

League Champion—$1.5 million

Runner-up—$900,000

3rd place—$600,000

4th place—$450,000

5th place—$300,000 (2 teams)

7th place—$175,000 (2 teams)

9th place—$100,000 (2 teams)

When is the CDL Playoffs and Championship Weekend?

The Playoffs kick off on Wednesday, August 19 to Sunday, August 23, after which the Championship Weekend takes place August 29-30.

The Playoffs kick off on Wednesday, August 19 to Sunday, August 23, after which the Championship Weekend takes place August 29-30.

There is no match schedule as of yet, but we will bring it to you as soon as it's announced.