How to watch CDL Toronto: streams, schedule, scores, brackets, more

For the first time this season, the Call of Duty League is shifting to Canada for the Toronto Home Series on July 24-26, and we've got everything you need to keep up with all of the action this weekend.
The end of the CDL 2020 regular season is finally upon us, as the Toronto Home Series is the final tournament before the Playoffs and Championships kick off in August.
A lot of eyes are on this event, not just because it's the final chance for teams to improve their seeding for the postseason, but also because the league's top-four teams are all competing.
Alongside the hosts, Ultra, also participating are Atlanta FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers, Minnesota ROKKR, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, and Seattle Surge.
Streams
All Call of Duty League events this season are being broadcasted exclusively on YouTube, and so you can watch the Day 1 livestream for CDL Toronto below.
Brackets
Here are the brackets for Groups A and B at the Toronto Home Series, as well as the playoffs once the group-play matches have all concluded.
Group A Bracket
Group B Bracket
Playoff Bracket
Schedule & results
Here are the full schedule and all of the results from this weekend's matches. Teams marked in red were eliminated at the point in the competition.
Friday, July 24
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (July 24/25)
|AEST (July 25)
|Group B R1
|Minnesota ROKKR vs Atlanta FaZe
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Group B R1
|Dallas Empire vs Florida Mutineers
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Group A R1
|Seattle Surge vs Chicago Huntsmen
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Group A R1
|OpTic Gaming LA vs Toronto Ultra
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|3:00 AM
Saturday, July 25
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (July 25/26)
|AEST (July 26
|Group B WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Group A WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|4:30 AM
|Group B LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Group A LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Group B LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Group A LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|10:30 PM
Sunday, July 26
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|AEST (July 27)
|Semifinal 1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Semifinal 2
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
Format & rules
Within two pre-determined groups of four, the eight competing teams play a double-elimination bracket to determine who gets to advance to the all-important semifinals
Once the group stage is over, the single-elimination playoff bracket begins, with the winner of Group A facing the second-place team from Group B in the semis, and vice-versa.
As per usual, there's a $100,000 prize pool for this Home Series, but perhaps more importantly, a solid chunk of CDL Points are on the line as well. Each win is worth 10 points, with an additional 10 going to the champions, which means that they'll end up earning the maximum 50.
- 1st – 50 CDL Points + $50,000
- 2nd – 30 CDL Points + $30,000
- 3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points + $10,000
- 5th/6th – 10 CDL Points
- 7th/8th – 0 CDL Points
Teams & Rosters
As mentioned above, the current top-four teams in the 2020 standings are all competing at CDL Toronto, making this one of the most star-studded events of the season.
Seeing as how this is the final Home Series before the postseason kicks off, and the fact that it's such a short turnaround from CDL London, no roster changes are expected to have been made in the leadup to this tournament.
Still, in addition to all the huge names that will be front and center, we also do get to see OpTic Gaming LA's new-look lineup in action for the second-straight week, after their rookies Drazah and Hollow had bright flashes last weekend.
- Atlanta FaZe
- Chicago Huntsmen
- Dallas Empire
- Florida Mutineers
- Minnesota ROKKR
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
- Seattle Surge
- Toronto Ultra
Atlanta FaZe
- Tyler 'aBeZy' Pharris
- Chris 'Simp' Lehr
- McArthur 'Cellium' Jovel
- Michael 'MajorManiak' Syzzmaniak
- Preston 'Priestahh' Greiner
- Juan 'JurNii' Antonio González (Sub)
- Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)
Chicago Huntsmen
- Seth 'Scump' Abner
- Matthew 'FormaL' Piper
- Alec 'Arcitys' Sanderson
- Dylan 'Envoy' Hannon
- Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson
- Peirce 'Gunless' Hillman (sub)
- Jordon 'General' General (sub)
- Marcus 'MBoZe' Blanks (sub)
Dallas Empire
- James 'Clayster' Eubanks
- Ian 'Crimsix' Porter
- Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas-Castro
- Cuyler 'Huke' Garland
- Indervir 'iLLeY' Dhaliwal
- Thomas 'Tommey' Trewen (Sub)
- Paul 'Tisch' Tischler (Sub)
Florida Mutineers
- Maurice 'F3rocitys' Henriquez
- Colt 'Havok' McLendon
- Joseph 'Owakening' Conley
- Cesar 'Skyz' Bueno
- Bradley 'Frosty' Bergstrom
- Chance 'Maux' Moncivaez (Sub)
- Nick 'MaNiaC' Kershner (Sub)
Minnesota ROKKR
- Justin 'SiLLY' Fargo-Palmer
- Adam 'Assault' Garcia
- Adam 'GodRx' Brown
- Alex 'Alexx' Carpenter
- Obaid 'Asim' Asim
- Kaden 'Exceed' Stockdale (sub)
- Devin 'TTinyy' Robinson (sub)
OpTic Gaming LA
- Thomas 'TJHaly' Haly
- Kenny 'Kenny' Williams
- Austin 'SlasheR' Liddicoat
- Darien ‘Hollow’ Chverchko
- Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan
- Martin 'Chino' Chino (sub)
- Brandon 'Dashy' Otell (sub)
- Jordan 'JKap' Kaplan (sub)
- Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-lim (sub)
Seattle Surge
- Sam 'Octane' Larew
- Josiah 'Slacked' Berry
- Bryan 'Apathy' Zhelyazkov
- Nicholas 'Proto' Maldonado
- Casey 'Pandur' Romano
- Ian 'Enable' Wyatt (sub)
Toronto Ultra
- Nicholas 'Classic' DiCostanzo
- Anthony 'Methodz' Zinni
- Ben 'Bance' Bance
- Tobias 'CleanX' Juul Jønsson
- Cameron 'Cammy' McKilligan
- Carson 'Brack' Newberry (sub)
- Alejandro 'Lucky' López (sub)
- Daniel 'Loony' Loza (sub)
- Adrian 'MeTTalZ' Serrano (sub)
- Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)
