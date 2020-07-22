How to watch CDL Toronto: streams, schedule, scores, brackets, more

For the first time this season, the Call of Duty League is shifting to Canada for the Toronto Home Series on July 24-26, and we've got everything you need to keep up with all of the action this weekend.

The end of the CDL 2020 regular season is finally upon us, as the Toronto Home Series is the final tournament before the Playoffs and Championships kick off in August.

A lot of eyes are on this event, not just because it's the final chance for teams to improve their seeding for the postseason, but also because the league's top-four teams are all competing.

Alongside the hosts, Ultra, also participating are Atlanta FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers, Minnesota ROKKR, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, and Seattle Surge.

Jump to Section:

Streams

All Call of Duty League events this season are being broadcasted exclusively on YouTube, and so you can watch the Day 1 livestream for CDL Toronto below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoCGwLsLIVk

Brackets

Here are the brackets for Groups A and B at the Toronto Home Series, as well as the playoffs once the group-play matches have all concluded.

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket



Schedule & results

Here are the full schedule and all of the results from this weekend's matches. Teams marked in red were eliminated at the point in the competition.

Friday, July 24

Round Match PST EST BST (July 24/25) AEST (July 25) Group B R1 Minnesota ROKKR vs Atlanta FaZe 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group B R1 Dallas Empire vs Florida Mutineers 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group A R1 Seattle Surge vs Chicago Huntsmen 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A R1 OpTic Gaming LA vs Toronto Ultra 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 3:00 AM

Saturday, July 25

Round Match PST EST BST (July 25/26) AEST (July 26 Group B WR2 TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 3:00 AM Group A WR2 TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 4:30 AM Group B LR1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A LR1 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B LR2 TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A LR2 TBD vs TBD 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 10:30 PM

Sunday, July 26

Round Match PST EST BST AEST (July 27) Semifinal 1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Semifinal 2 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM

Format & rules

Within two pre-determined groups of four, the eight competing teams play a double-elimination bracket to determine who gets to advance to the all-important semifinals

Once the group stage is over, the single-elimination playoff bracket begins, with the winner of Group A facing the second-place team from Group B in the semis, and vice-versa.

As per usual, there's a $100,000 prize pool for this Home Series, but perhaps more importantly, a solid chunk of CDL Points are on the line as well. Each win is worth 10 points, with an additional 10 going to the champions, which means that they'll end up earning the maximum 50.

1st – 50 CDL Points + $50,000

2nd – 30 CDL Points + $30,000

3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points + $10,000

5th/6th – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th – 0 CDL Points

Teams & Rosters

As mentioned above, the current top-four teams in the 2020 standings are all competing at CDL Toronto, making this one of the most star-studded events of the season.

Seeing as how this is the final Home Series before the postseason kicks off, and the fact that it's such a short turnaround from CDL London, no roster changes are expected to have been made in the leadup to this tournament.

Still, in addition to all the huge names that will be front and center, we also do get to see OpTic Gaming LA's new-look lineup in action for the second-straight week, after their rookies Drazah and Hollow had bright flashes last weekend.

Atlanta FaZe

Tyler ' aBeZy ' Pharris

' Pharris Chris ' Simp ' Lehr

' Lehr McArthur ' Cellium ' Jovel

' Jovel Michael ' MajorManiak ' Syzzmaniak

' Syzzmaniak Preston ' Priestahh ' Greiner

' Greiner Juan ' JurNii ' Antonio González (Sub)

' Antonio González (Sub) Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)

Chicago Huntsmen

Seth ' Scump ' Abner

' Abner Matthew ' FormaL ' Piper

' Piper Alec ' Arcitys ' Sanderson

' Sanderson Dylan ' Envoy ' Hannon

' Hannon Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson

Sanderson Peirce ' Gunless ' Hillman (sub)

' Hillman (sub) Jordon ' General ' General (sub)

' General (sub) Marcus 'MBoZe' Blanks (sub)

Dallas Empire

James ' Clayster ' Eubanks

' Eubanks Ian ' Crimsix ' Porter

' Porter Anthony ' Shotzzy ' Cuevas-Castro

' Cuevas-Castro Cuyler ' Huke ' Garland

' Garland Indervir ' iLLeY ' Dhaliwal

' Dhaliwal Thomas ' Tommey ' Trewen (Sub)

' Trewen (Sub) Paul 'Tisch' Tischler (Sub)

Florida Mutineers

Maurice ' F3rocitys ' Henriquez

' Henriquez Colt ' Havok ' McLendon

' McLendon Joseph ' Owakening ' Conley

' Conley Cesar ' Skyz ' Bueno

' Bueno Bradley ' Frosty ' Bergstrom

' Bergstrom Chance ' Maux ' Moncivaez (Sub)

' Moncivaez (Sub) Nick 'MaNiaC' Kershner (Sub)

Minnesota ROKKR

Justin ' SiLLY ' Fargo-Palmer

' Fargo-Palmer Adam ' Assault ' Garcia

' Garcia Adam ' GodRx ' Brown

' Brown Alex ' Alexx ' Carpenter

' Carpenter Obaid ' Asim ' Asim

' Asim Kaden ' Exceed ' Stockdale (sub)

' Stockdale (sub) Devin 'TTinyy' Robinson (sub)

OpTic Gaming LA

Thomas ' TJHaly ' Haly

' Haly Kenny ' Kenny ' Williams

' Williams Austin ' SlasheR ' Liddicoat

' Liddicoat Darien ‘Hollow’ Chverchko

Chverchko Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan

Jordan Martin ' Chino ' Chino (sub)

' Chino (sub) Brandon ' Dashy ' Otell (sub)

' Otell (sub) Jordan ' JKap ' Kaplan (sub)

' Kaplan (sub) Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-lim (sub)

Seattle Surge

Sam ' Octane ' Larew

' Larew Josiah ' Slacked ' Berry

' Berry Bryan ' Apathy ' Zhelyazkov

' Zhelyazkov Nicholas ' Proto ' Maldonado

' Maldonado Casey ' Pandur ' Romano

' Romano Ian 'Enable' Wyatt (sub)

Toronto Ultra

Nicholas ' Classic ' DiCostanzo

' DiCostanzo Anthony ' Methodz ' Zinni

' Zinni Ben ' Bance ' Bance

' Bance Tobias ' CleanX ' Juul Jønsson

' Juul Jønsson Cameron ' Cammy ' McKilligan

' McKilligan Carson ' Brack ' Newberry (sub)

' Newberry (sub) Alejandro ' Lucky ' López (sub)

' López (sub) Daniel ' Loony ' Loza (sub)

' Loza (sub) Adrian ' MeTTalZ ' Serrano (sub)

' Serrano (sub) Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)

For more information about the current campaign, make sure to visit our Call of Duty League 2020 season hub, which includes the latest standings, event schedule, and more.