CDL Stage 5 Major Highlights | Top 10 Call of Duty League Plays

The Call of Duty League Stage 5 Major was certainly an event to remember. From unthinkable reverse sweeps to insane upsets, there were plenty of highlight-worthy moments. So here are the Top 10 plays from the penultimate CDL 2021 tournament.

The CDL Stage 5 Major saw some of the biggest upsets this year along with many of the most nail-biting matchups to date. On one day, Seattle Surge pulled out the upset against top dogs Atlanta FaZe. The next day, we saw one of the greatest comebacks in CoD history as Minnesota ROKKR flipped the script against Toronto Ultra.

Here are the 10 biggest moments from the Stage 5 Major to get you caught up.

