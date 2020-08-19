CDL Playoffs & Champs final placements & results so far [UPDATING]

The $4.6 million Call of Duty League Playoffs are underway, and with the first day of action now wrapped up, we've got the final placements and prize earnings for each eliminated team so far.

After an up-and-down regular season that saw a lot of format tweaks and roster changes, the highly anticipated Call of Duty League's inaugural postseason is finally here.

After one day of action, the Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Guerrillas saw their dreams of CDL glory come to an early end, as both were eliminated in the first round of the losers bracket following defeats to Paris Legion and OpTic Gaming LA, respectively.

Because the 11th and 12th placing teams are the only ones who don't earn a share of the $4.6 million prize pool, both the Surge and Guerrillas exit empty-handed, meaning that all teams from this point on will earn at least $100,000.

CDL Playoffs & Champs final placements so far

Place Team Winnings Regular-season record Roster 1 $1,500,0000 2 $900,000 3 $600,000 4 $450,000 5/6 $300,000 5/6 $300,000 7/8 $175,000 7/8 $175,000 9/10 $100,000 9/10 $100,000 11/12 Los Angeles Guerrillas $0 5-18 (12th) Blazt, Aqua, Decemate, Saints, Vivid 11/12 Seattle Surge $0 5-18 (11th) Octane, Slacked, Apathy, Pandur, Proto

Brackets & scores

Here are the brackets for both the Playoffs and Championship Bracket portions of the postseason tournament, including the results of all matches that have been completed so far.

Winners Bracket

Losers Bracket

Championship Weekend Bracket

CDL Playoffs & Champs format - how does it work?

As mentioned above, the 2020 CDL postseason is divided into two portions, the Playoffs, which take place from August 19 - 23, and the Championship Weekend, which is on August 29-30.

In the Playoffs section, all matches are best-of-five, with the top eight teams from the regular season starting off in the winners bracket and the bottom four seeds in the losers bracket.

The tourney culminates with a single Grand Final match, which will be a best-of-nine, with the team that comes out of the winners bracket having the advantage of starting up 1-0.

CDL Playoffs coverage

