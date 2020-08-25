CoD players outraged over secret MP5 change in Modern Warfare & Warzone

Outrage has broken out in the Call of Duty community as many are claiming that the MP5 was secretly tweaked in the Modern Warfare Season 5 Reloaded update, just days before the CDL Championship Weekend kicks off.

Since the start of the game, the MP5 has been one of the most used SMGs in Modern Warfare, thanks to high its rate of fire, consistent and predictable recoil, and quick movement speed.

The weapon has even managed to stay at the top despite multiple nerfs to its range over the past few months. Now, it seems another change may have hit the weapon, although this one is a bit stranger than the others.

According to some Modern Warfare players, the SMG has gotten a visual change in the Season 5 Reloaded update, which was released on August 25. While Infinity Ward didn't list any change to the weapon in the patch notes, many are insisting that it was tweaked.

The weirdest part is that fans can't seem to put their finger on what exactly is different. Some players are reporting that there is more zoom when you aim down sights, resulting in a beefier rear iron sight and a different view.

While the above picture does paint an interesting story, a quick look in-game will show you that, at least for some people, the iron sights don't look all that different than they did before, which was pointed out by Atlanta FaZe assistant coach 'Easy Mac.'

Yesterday: Today:



Is it that different? pic.twitter.com/YOyGOpNzt3 — FaZe Easy Mac | AO (@Its_EasyMac) August 25, 2020

Other players, like CDL Royal Ravens star Matthew 'skrapz' Marshall, are reporting that the weapon, on top of the visual change, also has had an increase in recoil and that it's seemingly "bouncing" around the screen way more than it was before the update.

While not confirmed, that could have something to do with the fact that it's apparently more zoomed-in, which could lead to a visual difference in the weapons' recoil pattern, even if it's not actually that way in-game.

Bro not only the look has changed its bouncing all over the gaf — skrapz (@skrapzg) August 25, 2020

At the time of publishing, neither Activision nor Infinity Ward had commented about this supposed change, but that hasn't stopped fans from expressing their disapproval on social media.

The CDL Championship Weekend, which is the finale of the $4.6 million Call of Duty League postseason, is set to kick off on Saturday, August 29, so many are in disbelief that the devs would make any changes to the MP5, which is firmly part of the main competitive meta.

It's hard to believe that we've seen the end to this particular controversy; there's just too much public uproar on Twitter and Reddit for the devs to ignore.

So there are really two outcomes to this that fans are waiting for: either this is a bug that Infinity Ward will have to rush to patch before Champs, or it's an intended change that some sort of explanation will have to be provided for, if not publicly then at least to the pros competing this weekend.