Simp reveals how Clayster started his Call of Duty career

Atlanta FaZe star Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr explained how Call of Duty veteran James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks helped him during the early stages of his time competing and claimed that he “accelerated” his career as a pro player.

After winning CoD Champs 2019 and receiving the MVP award with eUnited during his rookie year, Simp is still looked at as one of the most dangerous players to face in the Call of Duty League.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old star is now competing under Atlanta FaZe with an explosive, star-studded roster and he and his team are one of the top contenders at the final tournament of the year, once again.

Although he was not lacking in skills, Simp revealed that when he was still making a name for himself as an SnD player, one pro player, in particular, played a huge role in fast-tracking his career to the top.

Advertisement

Lehr claimed that his former teammate and Call of Duty legend Clayster was a huge help as he was coming up, revealing that he had been ‘one of his first friends and a mentor,’ in his feature with ThePlayersTribune.

“But somebody who helped in a different way was Clayster,” Simp explained. “He followed my amateur career and reached out to me a few times. He was always there if I had any questions or needed anything.”

Simp first began turning heads during the Call of Duty: WWII season and explained that Clayster was one of the first to highlight his rise, “when he helped get me some attention in 2018 when he was with eUnited, it accelerated my career.”

Advertisement

After a year under eUnited's academy team or the "eUnited Cadets", alongside other upcoming stars such as iLLeY and Cellium, Simp was promoted to the main roster before having an incredible run in 2019.

“Like I always believed deep down I’d make it one day," he later admitted, "but without Clay’s help I don’t think I’d have been part of the eUnited team in 2019.”

Simp will be looking to go back-to-back at this year's CDL Playoffs, however, his old teammate, Clayster, is also in the running, with the Dallas Empire on the opposite side of the bracket. You can check out their CDL Playoff schedule, along with the rest of the matches, at our CDL event hub here.