How to earn Black Ops Cold War beta codes during CDL Champs

Activision have announced that viewers of their Call of Duty League Championship Weekend will have the chance to win an early access code for the upcoming Black Ops Cold War beta.

There's a lot going on in the world of Call of Duty right now; not only is the finale of the CDL's $4.6 million postseason about to take place, but Activision also recently unveiled the series' next game – Black Ops Cold War.

As per usual, Black Ops Cold War will have an open beta testing period that'll give players the chance to try the game before its full release on November 13.

Currently, the only way to guarantee early access to this beta is by pre-ordering one of the three digital editions of the game, with those on PS4 getting in even earlier, up to five days in advance.

However, on August 27, Activision informed fans of a promotion that'll be going on during the Championship Weekend on August 29-30, which will see 10,000 lucky fans win an early access beta code.

Here's the full press release:

"Throughout the two-day event, beginning August 29, viewers will be able to earn in-game Calling Cards featuring the final four teams — Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, London — and other exclusive rewards. Beginning on Sunday, August 30, fans that watch the stream will also earn a free Knife blueprint, featuring the Call of Duty League iconography.

Also on Sunday, the Call of Duty League will randomly distribute 10,000 codes for the upcoming beta for the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise — Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War."

In order to be in contention to win of these 10,000 beta codes, you must tune into the CDL action on Sunday, August 30, which starts at 12:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM ET with the Championship Pre-Show, followed by the Grand Final match at 4:00 PM ET.

Create an Activision account and sign in on CallofDutyLeague.com or the CoD Companion App Link your PlayStation, Xbox, or Battle.net account Watch the Championship Weekend livestreams on CallofDutyLeague.com or the CoD Companion App

That final step is imperative; while all CDL matches are streamed live on YouTube, if you want to earn any of the viewership rewards, including the beta codes, you have to watch on the official website or Companion App.

Just as with the previous weekend, the league will once again also be rewarding viewers with in-game cosmetic items.

Throughout the weekend, those who tune in can win calling cards featuring the emblems of the four remaining teams, while anyone who watches for at least 30 minutes on Sunday will earn a special CDL-themed in-game knife that can be used in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

For more information about this weekend's tournament, including a full schedule and current final placements, make sure to visit our Call of Duty League Championship Weekend hub.