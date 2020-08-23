Dallas Empire's Shotzzy wins 2020 Call of Duty League MVP

The 2020 Call of Duty League MVP has finally been announced and the honor has gone to the second-seeded Dallas Empire’s rookie, Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas.

Coming over from Halo, Shotzzy was one of 2020’s most highly anticipated rookies and he pulled through on those expectations with absolutely absurd movement and gunplay following a rough start to the season, easily earning the MVP crown.

Advertisement

By season’s end, Shotzzy proved to be the most intimidating SMG Slayer in the CDL, narrowly edging out the Atlanta FaZe’s Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr in fans' minds as the league's best SMG by impressing weekly.

But it wasn't so narrow with MVP voters (CDL talent team members and media members), as voting was "nearly unanimous" in favor of the young movement maestro, according to league Commissioner Johanna Faries.

Advertisement

Understandably so, as he shrugged off early-season jitters during the first two events and pulled off a stellar 1.14 K/D for the rest of the season. Even including the first two events, Shotzzy's K/D was at a 1.06 for the entire season, explaining why he is considered the league's deadliest player.

In his own tweet following the announcement, he was quick to credit all the support he has received following the rough start to his Call of Duty road.

Advertisement

“From the beginning of the year with all the hate and just putting my head down and putting so many hours into improving day to day and it pay off like this is a special feeling," he wrote. "Thank you for the support this year, you guys have been amazing."

But the assassin, who has shown versatility rocking the Grau on maps like Azhir Cave during the CDL Playoffs, has always been adamant about his teammates' role in enabling him to put up his big numbers. That undeniable MP5 slaying ability, versatility, and team play made him an easy decision for 2020 MVP — ahead of four other stellar candidates.

2020 Call of Duty League MVP candidates

Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas, Dallas Empire (winner)

McArthur 'Cellium' Jovel, Atlanta FaZe

Dylan 'Envoy' Hannon, Chicago Huntsmen

Cesar 'Skyz' Bueno, Florida Mutineers

Chris 'Simp' Lehr, Atlanta FaZe

Not only does he get the honor of being awarded the league's first-ever such trophy, but Shotzzy also received a custom MVP gaming headset and a luxury watch to remember his incredible campaign.

Advertisement

When asked in an exclusive Dexerto interview about his teammates and how they help him put up his numbers, the former Halo pro was quick to be selfless: "They honestly allow me to do whatever I do. And they're not like 'why are you doing this, why are you doing that?' They kind of just let me roam freely and that's why you see the stats I put up."

And, in that same interview, when asked if he was the league’s top player, the confidence was clear: “If you don’t think you’re the best, then you’re obviously not. So I’m going to say yeah.”

As it turns out, nearly every voter also thought he was the best. The CDL's first MVP is in the books, but he'll be looking to finish this season's final chapter off with a happy ending at CDL Champs.