CleanX: “We’re showing that we’re the best”

CleanX and the Toronto Ultra have officially secured their spot in the CDL Champs Grand Finals. Does this mean they’re the CDL’s team to beat?

Fresh off a Loser’s Finals victory over the Dallas Empire, the CoD maestro dove into his team’s mindset in this exclusive interview with Dexerto.

Insight’s case for Rookie of the Year and Ultra being the best team in Call of Duty. All this and more were brought up in this video just after the Ultra punched their Grand Finals ticket.

