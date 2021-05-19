Can FaZe FINALLY Become A Dynasty? | CDL Review Show - Dexerto

The CDL Stage 3 Major is out of the way, with Atlanta FaZe taking down New York Subliners 5-2 in the Grand Finals. On Reverse Sweep, Katie Bedford, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker discuss everything that went down.

We saw Atlanta extend their lead atop the CDL standings even further, proving that they truly are the best team in the game right now.

Similarly, OpTic Chicago displayed serious improvements from their regular season results, even taking Toronto Ultra to a Game 5, while Dallas fell far short of expectations with a 0-6 map count.

Atlanta FaZe: A new dynasty?

‘Dynasty’ might be a word thrown around quite casually in Call of Duty, but FaZe are slowly creeping towards really leading one with their continued dominance in the CDL.

To Enable and Pacman, their era of dominance is eerily similar to that of Complexity’s back during the Black Ops 2 and Ghosts seasons. “It reminds me of Complexity back in the day,” Enable says. “Not only are they unbelievably talented, their team just works together… I don’t know if they’ll ever not be in a final this year.”

New York Subliners ready to compete?

The Subliners look like a brand new team with Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez on the roster, and it showed. As Katie points out, their Hardpoint looks incredible, and their Search and Destroy record is decent, but Control is one mode that they seriously need to work on, with a 2-7 record.

Enable and Pacman don’t seem too concerned though: they can fix their Control woes, but will need to hope it doesn’t come at the expense of their other modes.

OpTic Chicago still have a lot to prove

OpTic look like the most improved team following the Stage 3 Major, looking really good throughout each of their matches.

Pacman isn’t completely convinced, though. “I’ve seen them do this before,” he says. “They hit this form where they look really good, but then it just disappears.”

Dallas Empire must make “multiple changes”

Dallas are struggling even more since sending Huke over to LA Thieves, and Enable says they need to make multiple changes if they really want to compete. “I don’t think they really have enough talent to compete and be a contender right now. You’ve got to look at Crim and iLLeY. They’ve not been performing too hot.”

Stage 3 Major MVP & LVP

As with every event, the Reverse Sweep crew discuss their MVP picks as well as their LVP (Least Valuable Player) from the Major. While Enable gives credit to Arcitys, who has really shone in the main AR role in recent weeks, Pacman singles out “whoever signs FaZe’s checks,” which is impossible to disagree with at this point.

On the LVP side, Dallas Empire and LA Thieves were pushed into the firing line after their disappointing results. Both teams have high expectations and a lot of weight on their shoulders, and will need to turn things around sooner rather than later.

For all Reverse Sweep CDL news, head over to our dedicated page.