 Why LAN won't help OpTic win - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Why LAN won’t help OpTic win

Published: 24/May/2021 18:04

by Jacob Hale
OpTic Scump LAN CDL
Activision

Share

Call of Duty League OpTic Chicago Reverse Sweep Sponsored USAA Insurance

Presented by USAA short banner

With the Stage 4 Major taking place on LAN, many fans suspect that OpTic Chicago will excel without the confines of online play. Reverse Sweep hosts Katie Bedford, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker aren’t so convinced.

The OpTic players have all seen major success on LAN and, with the majority of fans cheering them on, it’s easy to see why the LAN environment might spur them to reach even greater heights.

They’ve had a disappointing season so far, but winning on LAN would make it all worthwhile. The question is, does it really make a difference?

Advertisement

Discover more: Best CoD player to never win Champs? Enable & Pacman debate

Advertisement
Advertisement