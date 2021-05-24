Why LAN won't help OpTic win - Dexerto

With the Stage 4 Major taking place on LAN, many fans suspect that OpTic Chicago will excel without the confines of online play. Reverse Sweep hosts Katie Bedford, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker aren’t so convinced.

The OpTic players have all seen major success on LAN and, with the majority of fans cheering them on, it’s easy to see why the LAN environment might spur them to reach even greater heights.

They’ve had a disappointing season so far, but winning on LAN would make it all worthwhile. The question is, does it really make a difference?