Dallas Empire sign Vivid from Guerrillas to round out CDL Stage 4 roster - Dexerto

The Dallas Empire have officially secured their newest starter for the Call of Duty League Stage 4: Reece ‘Vivid’ Drost, following a transaction with the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

After winning CDL Champs 2020, the Empire ran into struggles during the 2021 season. Star SMG Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland was benched on May 4 and his replacement, Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson, was subsequently benched on May 20.

Now, Dallas has finally brought in their new starter — ending nervous hours of suspense for CDL fans (and fellow competitors). Vivid, despite being benched by the Guerrillas on April 21, seriously impressed fans in his time as a starter for LAG.

That excitement has been visible in immediate reactions to the Dallas move, as fans appear much more intrigued by Vivid’s addition than they did when FeLo was announced.

In the team’s few weeks with FeLo starting, the Empire went 2-4 and were swept in all four losses. Now, with Vivid on board, fans are hoping the pendulum can swing in the opposite direction.

While a streaky player, Vivid has become renowned for his slaying output and individual prowess — as evidenced by a strong 0.9-plus K/D across all three CDL 2021 modes: Control, Hardpoint, and Search & Destroy.

The new team’s first tests will come in Stage 4, as Dallas plays their first match on May 28 against the London Royal Ravens. After that game, the field grows increasingly competitive — as the Empire landed themselves in Group B, which is led by strong teams like the New York Subliners and Toronto Ultra.

In a gift from the storyline spirits, Vivid will also get his chance at a grudge match against the Guerrillas on June 3.

Dallas Empire CDL Stage 4 starting lineup