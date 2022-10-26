Can you play Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch?

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Most Call of Duty games are on plenty of platforms and try to be available to the masses. But can you play Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch? We have all the answers.

Call of Duty is a fantastically popular franchise with over 19 titles to its name and plenty more on the horizon. However, with all of its success, many players have been wondering if it’s available to enjoy on the Nintendo Switch.

While the Nintendo Switch may not be the most powerful console in the world, it’s portable and is ever-increasing in popularity and upgrading its hardware. With that knowledge, the question of whether or not you can play Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch is all the more prominent. We have all the answers here.

Is Call of Duty available to play on the Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, no, there is currently no way to play any Call of Duty title on your Nintendo Switch. This includes Warzone and every other relevant title.

While this is unfortunate, you can still play the game on your PC, Xbox, or PlayStation.

Will Call of Duty eventually come to the Nintendo Switch?

Currently, there is no word regarding when Warzone or Call of Duty will be made available for the Nintendo Switch but Microsoft has shared its desire to make it happen.

At the beginning of 2022, Microsoft began their acquisition of Activision Blizzard and highlighted that after this has been completed, they would “like to bring [Call of Duty] to Nintendo devices.”

While no confirmed date for the completed acquisition has been announced, Switch players will have to find a different way to enjoy the fast-paced shooting game for now.

That’s all we know about Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch. While waiting for it to be announced, take a look at some of our picks for some fantastic Switch games:

Best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2022 | Best free games to download & play on Switch | Everything included with Nintendo Switch Online | Best games like Stardew Valley in 2022 on Nintendo Switch | All new Nintendo Switch games in 2022