Call of Duty

Can Cold War save Warzone? FaZe Blaze interview | CharlieIntel Podcast #12

Published: 4/Dec/2020 21:27 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 21:29

by Tanner Pierce

In Partnership with Xfinity

On Episode 12 of the CharlieIntel Podcast, Mike and Keshav touch on the future of Warzone, as well as a new mode that was leaked for Black Ops Cold War, before being joined by both Frozone and FaZe Blaze. 

Ever since Black Ops Cold War’s launch, XP earn rates across both Multiplayer and Zombies have been a huge topic across the community. Now that a major update has been released adjusting the earn rates for XP in both modes, Mike and Keshav break down what it means for the game, as well as other CoD news like the leak of the new Dropkick game mode.

During the episode, they’re also joined by Warzone content creator and Twitch streamer Frozone, who gives a few tips on how you can improve your skills and what he would like to see in the future from the battle royale title.

Speaking of the future of the game, it’s a major talking point this week on the podcast. Keshav and Mike discuss map changes for the battle royale, or the lack thereof to put it bluntly, as well as the lack of hype surrounding private lobbies.

Finally, the group is joined by Twitch streamer FaZe Blaze, who’s been recently grinding to get the Black Ops Cold War Zombies world record ever since launch (even though he’s been thwarted by a crash or two at times). The streamer discusses what makes the Zombies mode so appealing, as well as what he would like to see from Warzone when it integrates with BOCW.

The CharlieIntel Podcast can also be found on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.