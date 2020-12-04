Can Cold War save Warzone? FaZe Blaze interview | CharlieIntel Podcast #12

On Episode 12 of the CharlieIntel Podcast, Mike and Keshav touch on the future of Warzone, as well as a new mode that was leaked for Black Ops Cold War, before being joined by both Frozone and FaZe Blaze.

Ever since Black Ops Cold War’s launch, XP earn rates across both Multiplayer and Zombies have been a huge topic across the community. Now that a major update has been released adjusting the earn rates for XP in both modes, Mike and Keshav break down what it means for the game, as well as other CoD news like the leak of the new Dropkick game mode.

During the episode, they’re also joined by Warzone content creator and Twitch streamer Frozone, who gives a few tips on how you can improve your skills and what he would like to see in the future from the battle royale title.

Speaking of the future of the game, it’s a major talking point this week on the podcast. Keshav and Mike discuss map changes for the battle royale, or the lack thereof to put it bluntly, as well as the lack of hype surrounding private lobbies.

Finally, the group is joined by Twitch streamer FaZe Blaze, who’s been recently grinding to get the Black Ops Cold War Zombies world record ever since launch (even though he’s been thwarted by a crash or two at times). The streamer discusses what makes the Zombies mode so appealing, as well as what he would like to see from Warzone when it integrates with BOCW.

The CharlieIntel Podcast can also be found on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.