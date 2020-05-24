Apex Legends world records for most kills: Trios, Solo, Solo vs Trios

The World Record for most kills in Apex Legends is a prestigious honor, and players have been battling since day one to have the number one spot. Here are the full list of verified world records for solo, duos, solo vs trios, and trios.

Immediately after release in February 2019, some of the world's most talented players got to work trying to set a new world record for most eliminations in Apex Legends.

Just like other battle royales, the aim of the game is simple - outlive everyone else on the map. But, once winning the game becomes easy, for some players the real challenge is racking up as many kills as possible.

Rules for Apex Legends World records

It's important to know that there are some rules that must be followed for a world record to count. First, we require video evidence for all records – images of the scoreboard are not enough.

Second, any record that has been completed on very low-level smurf accounts to play against easier opponents is not counted. Any videos that do not show the levels of the players will also not be counted. Any records set in LTM or event modes also do not count.

If two teams/players hold the same record, whoever got the record first holds it.

Apex Legends Trio world record

On PC, the record for most kills in trios was set Fyzu, Wrugb and DesertUK with 46 kills, on March 28, 2019.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=200gK6KE-zU

On console, the trios record stands at 45 kills, only one less than PC, and is held by Gaitor_423, Pensatas, ImCadillackin.

Apex Legends Solo vs Trio world record

Before solos was a proper game mode, the only way to set a solo record was playing against trios. On PC, pro player and streamer Mendo set the record with a whopping 36 kills on his own.

On console, the record was set by Japanese player Asapan, with 35 kills on PS4.

Apex Legends Solo world record

With solos not a permanent game mode in Apex Legends, we could see these records beaten in the future. But for now, the records stand from when it was only an LTM.

The current record holder is streamer and YouTuber iiTzTimmy, who racked up 24 kills back in August 2019.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ur48nA7leoQ

Ranked world records

Of course, there's also ranked play, where the records are even more difficult to achieve given the harder matchmaking.

For Ranked Trios, the record was set by HusKers, SweetDreams and Dropped in the Predator division with a whopping 43 kills.

And for ranked Solo vs Trio, TH3GOLDENBOY set the record with 26 kills in Gold division.

Apex Legends World Records (Updated May 24, 2020)

PC

Record Holder Kills Date Proof Solo vs Trio Mendo 36 02/19/2019 Link Trio Fyzu, Wrugb, DesertUK 46 05/25/2019 Link Solo iiTzTimmy 24 08/16/2019 Link Ranked Trio HusKers, SweetDreams, Dropped 43 07/30/2019 Link Ranked Solo vs Trio TH3GOLDENBOY 26 04/13/2020 Link

Console (PS4/Xbox One)

Record Holder Kills Date Proof Solo vs Trio Asapan 35 03/01/2019 Link Trio Gaitor_423, Pensatas, ImCadillackin 45 02/20/2019 Link

Think you can do better? Submit your world record attempt to us @TitanfallBlog, with supporting evidence and we will review your submission!

Last updated Sunday, May 24 at 1:34pm EST.