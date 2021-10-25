Call of Duty: Vanguard PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release on November 5, bringing players back into a World War 2 experience. Here’s a breakdown of Vanguard’s PC requirements, from minimum spec to higher-end systems.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is due to drop onto consoles and PC this November, promising to take advantage of an upgraded Modern Warfare game engine. While players are still awaiting more information from the developers themselves, we already have a good indication of what it will take to run the World War 2 themed shooter.

Vanguard will be sold for PC players exclusively on Battle.Net, the Blizzard-owned game launcher. With new mechanics coming to this latest iteration, such as destructible terrain, it won’t be the easiest game to run smoothly.

However, with the first taste of Vanguard coming from the Champion Hill alpha and the multiplayer beta, here is the initial breakdown of what you’ll need to run Vanguard.

Minimum PC specifications

Thanks to the official Vanguard website, we were able to get a glimpse of what it takes to run the first offerings of the game. Able to support uncapped frame rates and a low-latency mode, Vanguard will naturally take some serious power to maintain stability. Call of Duty games have become infamous for their filesize too, with the beta itself coming in at 45gb alone. Black Ops Cold War was over 170gb, so be prepared come launch day.

For the beta, the minimum requirements were as follows:

CPU : Intel Core i5-2500k / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

: Intel Core i5-2500k / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X GRAPHICS : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB / GTX 1050Ti 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 380

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB / GTX 1050Ti 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 380 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Recommended PC specifications

If you’re fortunate enough to sport some serious hardware under the hood of your PC, then you’ll be able to take Vanguard to the next level. Running off an updated Modern Warfare engine, Sledgehammer Games’ latest addition to the franchise is sure to rival the best-looking shooters on the FPS scene.

Going off the beta requirements, here are the recommended requirements:

CPU : Intel Core i7-4770k / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

: Intel Core i7-4770k / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X GRAPHICS : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / GTX 1660 6GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / GTX 1660 6GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS: 64-bit Windows 10

While these specifications are based on the now-dormant beta’s, this does mean they could change with the game’s full release. We’ll be updating this page when official requirements are detailed, so be sure to check back in with us.