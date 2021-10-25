Call of Duty League “probable” 2022 rosters for Washington & Paris Legion revealed

The Call of Duty League 2022 rosters for the Paris Legion and rumored Washington teams have finally been revealed, with a mix of veteran and young talent shoring up their expected lineups.

Back in early September, Cory ‘CCRONEE’ Davis revealed three rumored lineups for the New York Subliners, LA Thieves, and LA Guerrillas. All three have since been confirmed, so the reporter is leaking two other lineups.

In an October 25 tweet, the CDL 2021-22 rosters were listed for both the Paris Legion and technically unannounced Washington DC teams.

Neither team includes any rookie talent, but a mixed bag of known players. So far, the internet has taken the news with fittingly mixed reactions.

Paris and Washington’s CDL 2022 rosters leaked

Rumored CDL 2022 rosters for Paris and Washington: 🔸 Paris: John, Decemate, Temp, FeLo

🔹 Washington: Vivid, TJHaLy, Methodz, PaulEhx (per @INTELCallofDuty) — DEXERTO Intel (@DexertoIntel) October 25, 2021

In CRONE’s original tweet, he mentioned that these lineups are “probable” and that it is unlikely that “either team has officially signed” any of the players.

Regardless, his earlier leaks were on point — so here are the rumored squads:

Paris Legion rumored CDL 2022 roster

Tyler ‘ FeLo ’ Johnson

Donovan ‘ Temp ’ Laroda

Jacob ‘ Decemate ’ Cato

John ‘John’ Perez

Washington rumored CDL 2022 roster

Anthony ‘ Methodz ’ Zinni

Reece ‘ Vivid ’ Drost

Paul ‘ PaulEhx ’ Avila

Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly

If you want to keep tabs on any of the actually confirmed rosters, check out our full CDL rostermania hub.