Report: OpTic Chicago negotiating sale of CDL spot to OWL’s Washington Justice

The Call of Duty League’s OpTic Chicago may be finding a new home, again, as reports indicate that the Overwatch League’s Washington Justice are in talks to purchase and relocate the league spot.

According to Jacob Wolf at DotEsports, the Overwatch League’s Washington Justice are ‘progressing’ on a deal to acquire and relocate the CDL’s OpTic Chicago spot. This follows earlier rumors that OpTic’s brand is set to merge with the CDL’s Dallas Empire.

As Wolf reports, the Justice’s ownership group — Washington Esports Ventures — are “one of two serious parties” currently positioned to buy the Chicago, Illinois team slot from the team’s owners at NRG Gaming.

CDL Washington team?

If the deal goes through, the Justice are expected to move the squad from Chicago to Washington, D.C., with little word on what will happen to the current OpTic roster.

Up to now, the OpTic brand has already changed locations twice in the past two years — with OpTic Los Angeles formed for 2020, then re-acquired by Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez for 2021. While not yet verified, earlier rumors claimed an Envy Gaming and OpTic merger is primed for 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

CDL OpTic Dallas team?

If this report comes true — Chicago will be sold to Washington, meaning the city will have a second esports team, covering both of Activision-Blizzard’s franchised leagues.

The cost of doing so is unclear, but can be estimated upwards of $20 million according to information given by 100 Thieves’ Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, who purchased the OGLA team slot to form the LA Thieves.

Additionally, should the initial OpTic and Envy merger report come true, then Washington will have to start from scratch roster-wise, as Dallas will field a four of Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro, Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal, and Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell.