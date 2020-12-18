Logo
Call of Duty League announce 2021 season format: tournaments & majors

Published: 18/Dec/2020 18:17 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 18:38

by Theo Salaun
The Call of Duty League has officially announced its structure for the upcoming 2021 season, months after the 2020 CDL Champs concluded. This season includes the return of majors, with all 12 teams having a chance to compete for league points, prize pools, and glory.

Fans have been dying to know about the future of the Call of Duty League ever since the inaugural CDL Champs concluded with a Dallas Empire victory in August 2020. In the months since, the league has reshaped greatly, with player movement and organizational shifting, but details about actual structure remained under wraps.

Now, just in time for the holiday season, those wraps have been lifted as the CDL gifts its fans a return to classic CoD tournament structure with 2021’s format.

While the league didn’t get to expand past 12 teams for its second season (like sister league, the Overwatch League, was able to in theirs), fans have still gotten to enjoy a ton of change in the offseason. With the shift to 4 vs 4 already cemented, teams have pivoted rosters and shifted gears. And, with the announcement of upcoming format, fans get to find out how their teams will be competing in the upcoming season.

The oncoming CDL season will include five majors throughout the year, each featuring all 12 teams. To determine seeding for these high-stakes events, the league will also enjoy separate Home Series events that act as group play for the bigger brackets. While these Home Series tournaments haven’t yet been detailed, the return of majors indicates a full trip down the nostalgia lane for CoD fans who miss the days of full-league competitions.

Further, placement in the Home Series group play tournaments and majors helps teams earn CDL Points, which will ultimately impact placement in the 2021 CDL Champs playoffs. So a lot is on the line when it comes to performance at the next level.

LA Thieves Dexerto Awards
LA Thieves
100 Thieves will enter the Call of Duty League in 2021.

The new season comes with a new game, Black Ops Cold War, as well as a return to 4 vs 4 and some iconic CoD franchises finally fitting back into the scene. OpTic Gaming shifted back to Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez’s ownership, so the Chicago Huntsmen and OpTic Gaming Los Angeles franchises are no more. Instead, they’ve been replaced by OpTic Chicago and the Los Angeles Thieves, for Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s 100 Thieves return to CoD in 2021.

In the coming weeks, more news is expected to be announced for scheduling dates and the status of online play in the upcoming year.

Warzone Dec 18 update patch notes: MW Tokens change & weapon adjustments

Published: 18/Dec/2020 17:50

by Tanner Pierce
BOCW Warzone Rebirth Season 1
Activision

Raven Software have pushed out a brand new update for Warzone and it seems to address some of the biggest complaints since the game’s December 16 Black Ops Cold War integration. The studio confirms that Modern Warfare XP tokens have been re-enabled for Warzone and that weapon adjustments are deploying, alongside a variety of bug fixes.

Black Ops Cold War’s Warzone Season 1 was just released a few days ago and we already have the second update for the game since then. According to Raven, this patch will fix a number of different issues in Warzone, including one of the most talked about aspects since its “relaunch.” Many players were livid when they found out that they couldn’t use their hard-earned Double XP tokens from Modern Warfare and Warzone in Season 1, so those have now been re-enabled.

Further, while official patch notes remain unavailable, fans seem to have discovered that this patch’s “weapon adjustments” could impact the Warzone meta by buffing Black Ops Cold War gun range. There’s also, of course, some standard patch stuff here to break down. Here’s what you need to know.

Warzone Dec 18 early patch notes

Easily the most visible change with this update is the ability to use old Double XP tokens earned during the game’s Modern Warfare era. When the Black Ops Cold War integration happened on December 16, many fans were annoyed by the fact that Raven had removed all previous double XP tokens earned beforehand.

After a ton of outcry from the community, Raven has decided to reenable them. According to the devs, any leftover tokens earned during the Modern Warfare era will be usable in both MW and Warzone going forward but not Black Ops Cold War. In addition, any tokens earned in the foreseeable future will only be usable in Warzone and BOCW.

In addition, Raven also made some other changes to the game. The developer has hidden weapon challenges for guns that don’t exist in-game yet, which allowed players to see some upcoming DLC, and there have also been some weapon adjustments, although what those changes are specifically have yet to be announced.

According to some initial investigating, however, it appears that the Agency Suppressor (which is only available on Black Ops Cold War weapons) has had its damage range buffed (with some reports of recoil control improvements as well). Beyond that, however, there’s no other details about the weapon adjustments as of the time of this writing. We’ll update this story once new information becomes available.

All in all, it’s nice to see Raven supporting the game so much and releasing new updates so quickly. Here’s hoping the full extent of this patch becomes available soon, as the community has been hoping for more weapon changes (looking at you R9-0 shotgun) since the Season 1 update.