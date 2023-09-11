Call of Duty fans divided over jet packs ever making a return

ModernWarzone asked Call of Duty fans if they would ever want jetpacks to make a return, and community members couldn’t come to an agreement.

Advanced Warfare marked the beginning of a new era for COD with the introduction of exo-suits (jet packs). Sledgehammer Games’ first crack at developing a COD title caught flack for fundamentally changing movement mechanics, yet inspired a wave of other jet pack titles, including Black Ops 3, Infinite Warfare, and Black Ops 4.

Article continues after ad

The COD community collectively celebrated boots-on-the-ground gameplay returning in Modern Warfare 2019. But it’s now been five years since the last jet pack title, and some fans have turned a new leaf on the once-maligned movement feature.

Article continues after ad

FaZe Zooma recently hosted a Black Ops 3 tournament featuring Call of Duty League pros. OpTic Gaming star Dashy heralded BO3 as “the peak of COD” after playing, and other community members shared a similar sentiment while watching jet packs in action.

Article continues after ad

ACTIVISION

Call of Duty community members question place for jet packs

With Black Ops 3 briefly returning to the spotlight, ModernWarzone asked: “Should jetpacks make a return in Call of Duty.”

Sledgehammer already confirmed MW3 won’t bring back jet packs. But the question still stands for any future series entry.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Video game insider Tom Henderson responded: “Wouldn’t mind a jetpack COD every 5-6 years tbh. Makes for an interesting change and would be a nice change in Warzone.”

Article continues after ad

Another user suggested that each COD developer focus on a different specialty: “IW focus on modern boots on the ground games, Treyarch focus on historical boots on the ground games, and Sledgehammer focus on futuristic and mechanically experimental games.”

Article continues after ad

On the other side of the aisle, a third commenter argued: “No, they already ruined the game once.”

According to leaks, Call of Duty 2025 will remaster Black Ops 2 maps, nullifying this debate for a few years.