Call of Duty fans divided over jet packs ever making a return
ModernWarzone asked Call of Duty fans if they would ever want jetpacks to make a return, and community members couldn’t come to an agreement.
Advanced Warfare marked the beginning of a new era for COD with the introduction of exo-suits (jet packs). Sledgehammer Games’ first crack at developing a COD title caught flack for fundamentally changing movement mechanics, yet inspired a wave of other jet pack titles, including Black Ops 3, Infinite Warfare, and Black Ops 4.
The COD community collectively celebrated boots-on-the-ground gameplay returning in Modern Warfare 2019. But it’s now been five years since the last jet pack title, and some fans have turned a new leaf on the once-maligned movement feature.
FaZe Zooma recently hosted a Black Ops 3 tournament featuring Call of Duty League pros. OpTic Gaming star Dashy heralded BO3 as “the peak of COD” after playing, and other community members shared a similar sentiment while watching jet packs in action.
Call of Duty community members question place for jet packs
With Black Ops 3 briefly returning to the spotlight, ModernWarzone asked: “Should jetpacks make a return in Call of Duty.”
Sledgehammer already confirmed MW3 won’t bring back jet packs. But the question still stands for any future series entry.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Video game insider Tom Henderson responded: “Wouldn’t mind a jetpack COD every 5-6 years tbh. Makes for an interesting change and would be a nice change in Warzone.”
Another user suggested that each COD developer focus on a different specialty: “IW focus on modern boots on the ground games, Treyarch focus on historical boots on the ground games, and Sledgehammer focus on futuristic and mechanically experimental games.”
On the other side of the aisle, a third commenter argued: “No, they already ruined the game once.”
According to leaks, Call of Duty 2025 will remaster Black Ops 2 maps, nullifying this debate for a few years.