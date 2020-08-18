Everything coming to Modern Warfare & Warzone this week

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare devs have revealed what’s changing in Multiplayer and Warzone for the week beginning August 17, with a few playlist shakeups coming down the line.

With Modern Warfare Season 5 in full flow, Infinity Ward have been keeping both the normal multiplayer modes and Warzone feeling fresh with the addition of some new content.

Each week, the devs roll out new updates with fresh cosmetics available to purchase from the in-game store, as well as rotating the different playlists so that players aren’t just grinding Shoot the Ship 24/7 each and every week.

With a new week getting underway, the devs have revealed the playlist changes that are coming to Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone beginning August 18. Though, the battle royale isn’t changing all that much.

Modern Warfare playlist changes – August 18

In terms of fresh Multiplayer modes, the Faceoff playlist, which takes the usual 6v6 Multiplayer modes and places them onto the 3v3 Gunfight maps, will be available.

On top of that, if you’re looking to get some work in with snipers, a playlist focused on the Oil Rig, Suldal Harbor, Cheshire Park, Hovec Sawmill, and Khandor Hideout maps will be playable. This will have deathmatch and objective game modes.

Cyber Attack Pro will also be playable in the playlist update. Instead of needing to revive downed teammates before heading to the objective, they will simply respawn.

Warzone playlist changes – August 18

As for Warzone, there aren’t any big shakeups coming in terms of new battle royale modes. Mini Royale will still be playable, as will Blood Money Trios and Battle Royale Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads.

However, if you find yourself in the Gulag, the weapon pool is being tweaked. That’s right, this week the weapons will be from the assault rifle and SMG pool.

If you’re hoping for some double XP this week, well, you’re out of luck.

The devs aren’t bringing that back just yet, so you’ll just have to grind for your XP.