Game-breaking Famas shotgun loadout for Warzone

The shotgun attachment for the Famas or FR 5.56 has been ridiculously overpowered following Warzone’s Season 5 update, turning the assault rifle into a one-shot kill weapon. Here’s what you’ll need to try it for yourself.

While the Famas has been a popular weapon in past Call of Duty titles, the burst-fire FR 5.56 in Modern Warfare has not been quite as devastating as previous automatic versions.

However, following the Season 5 update, Warzone players have found that the Famas' shotgun attachment, 12-Gauge Deputy, makes it the best gun in the game.

This overpowered attachment was first highlighted by XclusiveAce but fellow Call of Duty YouTuber FaZe Swagg revealed a ridiculous shotgun loadout he was using to dominate Verdansk.

Best FR 5.56 Shotgun loadout for Warzone

The most important part of this loadout is the '12-Gauge Deputy' underbarrel shotgun attachment, as it was revealed that it could kill players with full plates from up to 15m away.

Despite being incredibly strong at close range, as with all shotguns, the attachment falls off in longer-range fights and Swagg revealed the attachments you will need to keep the Famas viable at all times.

The popular content creator recommended attachments such as the FR 24.4” Sniper Barrel, Monolithic Suppressor, and VLK 3.0x Optic to increase the weapon's damage range. You can find the full loadout below.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FR 24.4” Sniper

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: 12-Gauge Deputy

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Loadout revealed at 17:19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otQl2kflEj4

One flaw with the 12-gauge deputy attachment is the lack of ammo that comes with the gun, meaning that you will likely have to find resupplies or munitions boxes during your Warzone matches.

This overpowered loadout might not be viable for too long, however, after Infinity Ward confirmed that they are now looking into a fix for the FR 5.56's shotgun damage.

While it is unclear just when this shotgun attachment will be patched, it is likely that Warzone players won't have too much longer to experience the attachment at its full strength.