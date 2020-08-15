Warzone CoD 2020 easter egg teasers: All clues, new codes and locations





Activision have begun using Warzone for an easter egg hunt for Call of Duty 2020 teasers that is hoped to lead into a Black Ops Cold War reveal. Here’s where we’ll be documenting all of the secrets as they're unveiled.

Infinity Ward’s time in the sun with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone appears close to an end, but they’ve started drumming up hype for Treyarch and Raven Software’s Black Ops Cold War across Verdansk.

Advertisement

With a teaser website, Pawn Takes Pawn, social media activity from Treyarch, and a ridiculous amount of clues within Warzone, the CoD community has begun unlocking bunkers and rooms, assembling codes, and deciphering what is expected to be a six-day easter egg hunt.

The Cold War teaser rumors began back in May 2020, as players opened up Bunker 11 and discovered various information and a nuke inside. Then, Pawn Takes Pawn emerged following some “know your history” in-game teasers and players, using the EMC2 web page, have discovered that this hunt will last six days.

Advertisement

Each day begins with a video on the website that gives a code and coordinates to access a new location in Warzone, which reveal easter eggs and clues to other ciphers.

Read more: Shroud quits Warzone after being killed by a blatant hacker

Each of the preceding videos are also updated to feature new codes whose purposes are unclear. Once every clue is discovered, the EMC2 page updates, crossing the day out and revealing the next day’s date. With Day 3 completed, here’s everything we know so far and what to expect moving forward.

Day 1, August 14: Farmhouse room, ciphers, 1961-62

On Day 1, players figured out the general process for the hunt and used the VHS player’s information to determine that a secret room in Farmhouse (near “H6” on the Warzone map) could be opened with the code “49285163.”

Advertisement

The code on the VCR opens the door in the Farmhouse in zone H6 - I tried to get footage of everything #Warzone pic.twitter.com/N4WTwOX5HS — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) August 14, 2020

Once inside, they discovered a variety of files and documents depicting an assortment of puzzles — including a venona cipher. These documents set the stage for future clues.

Here are images of some important things found in the secret Farmland room in #Warzone!



(via @CODTracker) pic.twitter.com/xNtemds9wz — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) August 14, 2020

Day 2, August 15: Bunker 3, secret elevator, 1968-69

On Day 2, players used the “B5” coordinates to access the underground Bunker 3 near Boneyard, using the “8762485” code to unlock and explore its depths.

BRAND NEW BUNKER WITH SECRET ELEVATOR HAS BEEN UNLOCKED! pic.twitter.com/8qjdwGYQVe — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) August 15, 2020

Once inside, the community found a bust of Vladimir Lenin, more documents, and an inaccessible elevator with — suggesting the possibility that later clues will let players go even further into Verdansk’s subterranea.

Advertisement

But that wasn’t enough for Day 2 to get crossed off on EMC2, so they looked back at Day 1’s VHS tape and realized new codes were revealed there, successfully completing the day’s hunt.

Day 3, August 16: Prison shed, RC-XD car, 1972-73

On Day 3, the community quickly identified “H8” as a small shed between Prison and Port before using the “7294853” code to unlock and enter.

Footage of the new keypad location for Day 3 (little shack by the prison)



We've had access to this one before then it was locked off after a couple days. Most likely an accident :) #Warzone #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/SUvDAXMzcE — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) August 16, 2020

Once inside, various clues were discovered among the miscellaneous files scattered around. One intriguing discovery was a half-built RC-XD car, a classic killstreak found in Treyarch’s Black Ops titles. After noting all of the codes within the shed as well as each of the former days’ new numbers, the day was crossed off.

Looking forward, each day appears to have a fairly repeatable process for identifying clues. But what will be done with those clues remains an entirely nebulous question. The community is toying with each cipher, but has no idea what to do with the numbers discovered in the secret locations or in each version of the VHS tapes yet.

Players have also consistently considered dropping back into Black Ops 4 or earlier titles, as there have been numerous allusions to Treyarch’s games (and recent updates encourage that speculation). But, for now, all we know is that we’re halfway to...something.