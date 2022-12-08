How to level up weapons fast in Warzone 2

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

With over 50 weapons to choose from in Warzone 2, finding a quick and efficient way to level each of them up is vital and saves players a lot of extra effort. Here are the fastest ways to level up your guns in Warzone 2.

Everyone has their preferred weapon to use in Warzone 2, but with the meta constantly changing and new weapons revealing their untouched power, it’s key to make sure each gun is a high enough level to add the necessary attachments.

After all, a well-placed loadout can be the difference between going to the Gulag or getting that Warzone Victory. With that in mind, we’ve compiled the best and quickest ways to level up weapons in Warzone 2 so you can grab the right attachments and dominate the battlefield.

Fastest ways to level up guns in Warzone 2

Carry your chosen weapon

While it won’t exactly level up your chosen weapon any faster, it is the first thing you need to do if you want to get weapon XP in the first place.

Make sure you’re always trying to carry your chosen weapon but don’t worry about using it to take down the enemy, all you need to do is have it equipped and it will level up without you needing to do a thing.

Activate Double Weapon XP tokens

Another way to level up your guns in Warzone 2 is to activate any Double Weapon XP tokens you may have. These can be found in the Battle Pass and as a reward for playing the campaign, so be sure to keep an eye out and grab them when you can.

With a Weapon XP token, you’ll want to use the desired weapon and complete either DMZ, Multiplayer, or contracts in Warzone 2. This is undeniably the fastest way to level up your gun in the game while also being one of the easiest.

Play DMZ

Leveling up your Warzone 2 weapons can be a challenge when playing the Battle Royale. You don’t get to choose your initial weapon, so finding the one you’re intending on leveling up can be extremely challenging and time-consuming.

This is why another great way to level up your gun fast is to play DMZ instead. It’s a similar style to Warzone but you can choose your weapon and will often gain over 100,000 XP a match depending on how well you do.

Play Modern Warfare 2

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little different while still efficiently leveling up your chosen gun, Modern Warfare 2 is a fantastic way to level up your weapon quickly. They’re shorter matches and allow you to get a ton of kills, therefore gaining a ton of XP.

We recommend playing the Invasion mode for easy XP farming when wiping out all the bots located around the map.

Complete Contracts

If you’re intending to simply play Warzone without touching the other game modes, then contracts are the best way to level up your gun fast.

The two best contracts to pick up are Safecracker and Secure Intel. They may require exploration but will grant you a considerable amount of Weapon XP without you needing to get into a battle, hopefully.

Play in a party (PlayStation only)

Another great way to passively level up your weapons in Warzone 2 is to play in a party on the PlayStation.

Upon release, it was announced that, as part of Sony’s MW2 benefits, PlayStation players who are in a party will gain 25% more Weapon XP. It’s a fantastic way to combine more than one boost and get your weapon to max level quickly.

That’s how you can level up your guns quickly in Warzone 2. While you’re waiting to drop into your next Battle Royale match, take a look at some of these handy Warzone 2 guides:

