Everything coming in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is fast approaching and there’s plenty to look forward to. From new maps and modes to powerful weapons and more, here’s everything there is to know about the upcoming patch.

No different from previous seasons, Cold War and Warzone Season 4 is shaping up for a massive mid-season patch. Following on from all the new content at the start of the season, there’s plenty that hasn’t yet been released.

Ranging from new weapons across both titles to brand new multiplayer experiences, the upcoming patch could be one of the biggest yet. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Season 4 Reloaded patch.

When is the Season 4 Reloaded update?

No date is yet locked in for the Season 4 Reloaded update. However, we can speculate based on when the latest season comes to a close.

Season 4 arrived on June 17 and is set to wind down on August 9. That gives us an eight-week season in total and we’re currently in week three.

Given Reloaded updates always arrive in the middle, it’s therefore safe to assume Season 4 Reloaded should launch around July 14. We’ll keep you posted as a specific date is confirmed.

Warzone Payload mode in Season 4 Reloaded

Among the many additions expected for the Season 4 Reloaded patch, Warzone’s latest game mode is set to spice things up. Known as ‘Payload,’ the latest mode drops teams of 40 into battle as they attempt to escort a Payload through the map.

Throughout a match, players are able to deploy barriers and other obstacles to stop the other team from progressing. Be sure to check out our complete Payload guide to get ahead of the curve before the mode comes online.

Capture The Flag arriving in Season 4 Reloaded

The fan-favorite mode is finally returning in Black Ops Cold War. Formerly a staple competitive mode, Capture The Flag hasn’t been seen since 2017’s WWII release.

Treyarch is finally bringing the objective mode back as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update. If you’re unfamiliar with CTF, the name suggests what you’ll be doing. The goal is to reach the enemy ‘base,’ grab their flag, and return it to your side of the map.

There’s no telling what maps CTF will be available on right out of the gate, though Treyarch has confirmed it will boast its very own playlist upon arrival.

Mauer Der Toten Zombies map in Season 4 Reloaded

Zombies fans are in luck with this mid-season patch. A brand new, round-based Zombies map is on the way, likely as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Mauer Der Toten is expected to bring entirely unique Wonder Weapons, restore old perks, and delve into new Dark Aether mysteries. While a date isn’t set in stone, Treyarch confirmed it’s on target for a July release, likely lining up with the Season 4 Reloaded schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mauer Der Toten Zombies.

New Operators in Season 4 Reloaded

It wouldn’t be a new update without some fresh Operator skins for players to unlock. This time around, we already know of at least two Operators incoming as part of the Season 4 Reloaded patch.

Both Salah and Weaver will be joining the fun across Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Both are part of the NATO faction.

New weapons in Season 4 Reloaded

The beginning of Season 4 gave us the C58 Assault Rifle, the Nail Gun SMG, and the controversially powerful MG82 LMG. While those three have had their time in the spotlight, additional weapons are now on the way.

The OTs 9 is another new SMG revealed in the Season 4 roadmap. It’s too early to gauge just how powerful it might be, though we’ll keep you updated with a full unlock guide once it’s available.

Last but not least is the Mace, a new melee weapon joining the mix as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update.

New maps in Season 4 Reloaded

At least one multiplayer map is expected to arrive in the Season 4 Reloaded patch. While others could be on the way, we already know that a returning classic will be featured.

Black Ops 2’s Rush is coming back as a 6v6 map in Cold War. Set in a paintball course, the medium-sized map is suitable for just about any objective-based mode.

That’s everything we know about the Season 4 Reloaded update for now. With just a few days ago, more announcements will likely be on the way soon. We’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest information as it becomes available.