Bizarre Warzone graphic bug is making the Gulag invisible

A strange graphical bug in Warzone is causing huge issues with certain textures in the game — including making the Gulag completely invisible.

Warzone has never been completely free of bugs and glitches, ranging from the seemingly ever-present demon gun glitch to annoying wallbreach cheaters ruining games.

Many players have experienced some kind of graphical error at some point in the game, with textures not loading fully or even the weird invisible gun glitch that some have had to fight through.

The situation has got even worse, though, as now after you’re killed in Caldera, sometimes the gulag won’t even load in.

Multiple players have reported that they’re having issues with the Gulag simply not loading in, and it seems to mostly be affecting console players on both previous and current gen consoles.

As shown in the image below from RoyalMannequin, they were killed in Caldera and, when loaded into the Gulag, things looked a little different to usual.

While they could still see the bodies of former victims of the Gulag, RoyalMannequin could also see their opponent as there were literally no walls or obstacles, simply a blue sky surrounding them.

Fortunately, some players have found a way to fix these graphical issues.

How to fix Warzone graphic loading bugs on console

As this appears to be most common on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, rather than PC, the fix is a fairly simple one and just requires you to delete some unneeded files.

Here’s what you have to do:

Hover over Warzone. Press ‘Start’ button and Manage Add-Ons. Scroll down to find ‘Reserved Space’ for Modern Warfare. Delete this file.

This should hopefully fix performance and graphical issues for Warzone players on console while fans patiently await upgraded Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions of the game.