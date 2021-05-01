Best Warzone Streetsweeper class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup - Dexerto

The Streetsweeper shotgun is available in Call of Duty: Warzone, and can be a monster up close with the right attachments. Here’s our recommended loadout, complete with perks, attachments and more.

Despite dropping in Black Ops Cold War as a secondary weapon, the Streetsweeper shotgun is available in Warzone as a primary. While it has some clear weaknesses – namely its range and recoil – it can be a great suppressive weapon if used sensibly and in close quarters.

As a shotgun, it seems unlikely that it will ever reach the popularity of the most sought-after weapons in Warzone, which are almost all SMGs, ARs or sniper rifles. However, it can be used in conjunction with a longer-range weapon (an AR is probably best) if you equip Overkill.

Advertisement

Best Streetsweeper loadout for Warzone

For starters, you’ll want to increase the gun’s magazine size. As it’s fully auto, it’s a great suppressive weapon, and more shots will enable you to keep enemies under fire for longer. Because of this, our first recommendation is the STANAG 18 RND magazine which, as the name suggests, gives you 18 shots before you have to reload.

Read More: Best Warzone landing spots in Season 3

Next up is the Agency Choke, which is an essential addition to any BOCW weapon in Warzone. It will ensure players remain undetectable while firing, as well as improving hipfire accuracy and ADS spread. While there is a small penalty to damage range, this will be negated somewhat by the 13.3″ Reinforced Heavy barrel, which will improve range and fire rate.

Advertisement

Finally, the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight will improve hip fire accuracy (important with any shotgun), and the marathon stock will improve sprint to fire time. There’s no need for Optics given the range you’ll be using the Streetsweeper at.

Best Streetsweeper setup (Perks & equipment)

As previously mentioned, you’ll want to use Overkill. Dropping in with just an automatic shotgun will get you a one-way ticket to the Gulag.

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: Kilo 141

Kilo 141 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

The other perks are more open to change, but the Heartbeat Sensor will ensure no enemy can sneak up on you unaware. The Kilo 141, too, will allow you to dominate at medium to longer ranges, with the Streetsweeper in your back pocket.

Advertisement

If you’re struggling for other weapons too, check out our overall top 10 Warzone loadouts.