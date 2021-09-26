Warzone fans blast final Season 5 update making battle royale “unplayable”

Warzone isn’t a stranger to strange bugs and frustrating glitches. Despite the developer’s good intentions, players are finding the game harder to play than before after an “unplayable” update.

Call of Duty: Warzone continues to receive regular updates, in hopes that peculiar issues will be eliminated from the experience.

Some of these issues can often be hilarious, but equally frustrating when it comes to securing the dub. Unfortunately, those frustrations are set to continue.

Following Raven’s latest patch on September 23, players are facing serious stability problems when it comes to their FPS and navigating the game’s menus.

Warzone seems “less optimized”

Even with the power of modern consoles and premium PC hardware, the battle royale titan can still find ways to struggle. Raven Software dropped a patch on September 23, that mainly focused on introducing various weapon balances and tweaks.

However, no amount of devastating weapons on the battlefield can please fans experiencing frame drops as low as “13 FPS.” M ultiple Warzone players have begun acknowledging performance issues within the game, that had been seemingly non-existent or as bad before Raven patched the game.

“They messed up something with the last mini-update, the menus are unresponsive,” said one player. “Not just the menu, even the servers are horrible. Jumps to 170+ ms to 200ms before getting some players,” added another.

Starting the first areas of the game, one player has said the “main menu just is somehow less optimized and lags more.” Difficulties on the main menu are more tolerable, but spiking within matches itself are becoming increasingly prominent.

Is anyone else’s warzone just lag spiking all the time in menu and in game occasionally? My game is getting farted on atm. — Ral (@Rallied) September 25, 2021

WAS gonna play some #WARZONE but that menu lag is an atrocity to product development. — Cola Lanzaland (@Lanzalands) September 25, 2021

The developers have yet to instate a hotfix at the time of writing.

