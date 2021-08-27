Best Hades LMG loadout for Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 is here and so is the Hades LMG from Call of Duty: Black Ops. The new weapon has proven pretty deadly and there are a few ways to set it up through loadouts and classes.

Ever since it was first released, Call of Duty: Mobile has taken some of the most iconic maps, characters, weapons, and modes from CoD history and put them all together to make an incredible experience.

The mobile title is still going strong deep into 2021 and Season 7 – The Elite of the Elite – is here, bringing with it the Modern Warfare 2 map Scrapyard, two weapons, and a whole host of new cosmetics.

In amongst those two new weapons is the Black Ops classic Hades LMG. It was powerful the last that CoD players were able to wield it – Black Ops 4 – and it remains incredibly strong in CoD: Mobile.

To get your hands on the Hades LMG, you don’t need to do anything crazy. Just hit Level 21 on the Season 7 battle pass and it’ll be available in your arsenal.

Of course, just like every other weapon in CoD: Mobile, there are a whole hos to attachments to throw onto your Hades. However, the LMG already seems to have settled into a meta of sorts.

Players have been rocking the Agile Stock, 84 round Hybrid Mag, and Rapid-Fire barrel as their cornerstone attachments. While the Hades is an LMG, these attachments will help it become a bit more of a run-and-gun weapon that matches many of the assault rifles that could take its place.

Best CoD Mobile Hades LMG class

Barrel : Rapid-Fire barrel

: Rapid-Fire barrel Stock : Agile Stock

: Agile Stock Underbarrel : Crossbar

: Crossbar Laser : Aim Assist Laser

: Aim Assist Laser Ammunition: 84 round Hybrid Mag

Of course, while some players believe that’s the best setup around, not everyone has subscribed to that loadout just yet.

In the case of CoD Mobile YouTuber Godzly, he opts to run the Firm Grip Tape instead of the Crossbar underbarrel which he believes helps make it “overpowered” in its current state, replacing how the Chopper fit into the meta.

Godzly’s CoD Mobile Hades LMG class

Barrel : Rapid-Fire barrel

: Rapid-Fire barrel Stock : Agile Stock

: Agile Stock Laser : Aim Assist Laser

: Aim Assist Laser Ammunition : 84 round Hybrid Mag

: 84 round Hybrid Mag Rear Grip: Firm Grip Tape

As the season rolls on, the weapon will likely be tweaked, so the best loadout will change as we go.

If that is the case, well, we’ll update this page so you know what’s best to use and get you ahead of the game.