Best Renetti Pistol loadout in CoD Mobile: perks, Gunsmith attachments, more - Dexerto

Call of Duty Mobile’s new Renetti Pistol is one of the stronger secondary weapons in the game with the right setup. Here’s a breakdown of the best Renetti Gunsmith Loadout to get the most out of the powerful gun.

Halfway through CoD Mobile’s third season, developers added a new weapon into the Gunsmith. The new Renetti Pistol is an absolute beast of a secondary, making the lengthy unlock process worth your time.

While the default setup is powerful in its own right, it’s not until you get some specific attachments that the Renetti truly comes alive. In particular, with burst-fire enabled, players can mow down targets with just one or two taps of the trigger.

It’s undoubtedly one of the best sidearms in the game today so if you’re looking to jump on the hype train, here’s our optimal loadout to get the most out of the Renetti in CoD Mobile.

Best Renetti Gunsmith Loadout in CoD Mobile

Renetti Gunsmith Attachments

Your primary focus with the Renetti is to line up precise shots. Fast movement isn’t critical, neither is getting up close. The pistol shreds from just about any range so long as your accuracy is on point. Therefore, prioritizing aim is the biggest factor with this Loadout.

Barrel: OWC Ranger

Stock: Folding Stock

Laser: MIP Laser 5mW

Trigger Action: Match Grade Trigger

Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

With the five attachments above, you’ll be maximizing recoil control over all else to do just that. Range, Accuracy, Control, and even Fire Rate will see dramatic improvements with this setup. Damage will remain consistent at 43, more than enough to one-burst targets with shots to the upper chest.

The only key downside here comes in terms of reduced mobility. You won’t be flying across the map like certain pistols allow. However, a slower pace can help keep shots on target.

Best Renetti Gunsmith Loadout in CoD Mobile: Perks & Equipment

Renetti Loadout Perks & Equipment

Getting the right attachments is crucial but the rest of your Loadout can help complement the Renetti in CoD Mobile. When it comes to primary weapons and Operator Skills, the choice is yours. Pick something that works with your playstyle to backup high-kill streaks if the Renetti runs low on ammo.

Primary: RUS-79U (first firing SMG)

RUS-79U (first firing SMG) Operator Skill: Purifier (personal preference)

Purifier (personal preference) Lethal: Thermite

Thermite Tactical: Trophy System

Trophy System Perk 1: Lightweight

Lightweight Perk 2: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 3: High Alert

The real focus here should be on equipping the right perks. For starters, Lightweight is essential in this setup. To counter the reduced mobility, Lightweight provides a 10% increase to your overall sprint speed.

Moreover, High Alert will keep the kill-feed active as you’ll always be aware of enemies nearby. You’ll be aiming down sights most of the time when wielding a Renetti, making this pick a no-brainer.

That’s everything there is to know about the Renetti in CoD Mobile. Be sure to check out our CoD Mobile page to keep up with all the latest guides.