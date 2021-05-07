Best Warzone CARV.2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup - Dexerto

The CARV.2 (G11) is the latest gun to join the Tactical Rifle class in Warzone Season 3, so find out which attachments you should be using to increase your KDA across Verdansk ‘84.

Warzone’s big Season 3 update is well underway, which means players can finally get their hands on the CARV.2. Previously known as the G11 in the original Black Ops, this Tactical Rifle comes packed with well-rounded stats. Not only does the CARV.2 have great damage and accuracy, it is also incredibly fun to use in Warzone.

Whether this deadly burst rifle will replace the game’s recently nerfed M16 and AUG loadouts remains to be seen, but it does pack a punch, particularly when you kit it out with these attachments. If you’re currently grinding out attachments in Black Ops Cold War or simply wanting to know what the best CARV.2 build is, then this deadly Warzone loadout has you covered.

How to unlock the CARV.2 in Warzone

In order to unlock the CARV.2, you must rapidly kill 2 or more players in 10 different completed matches while using tactical rifles. This challenge is incredibly easy to complete in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer, but the added armor in Warzone will make this a little trickier.

Instead, you’ll want to head into Plunder and simply drop onto your targets, grab a couple of kills, then exit the match. Rinse and repeat until you have the CARV.2 unlocked. Of course, if either of these options sound like too much of a hassle, then you can always purchase the Plastik Prototype bundle for the Call of Duty store.

Best CARV.2 build for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 20.8” Strike Team

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

This CARV.2 build greatly bolsters the Tactical Rifle’s accuracy, damage, and range – making it lethal across close to mid range firefights. However, this loadout does come at a rather costly price to mobility, so don’t expect to be zipping around the map. Fortunately, the added hit to this loadout’s mobility is well worth the incredible kill potential.

Due to the CARV.2’s incredibly fast rate of fire, we’ve utilized the Agency Silencer to help temper the gun’s vertical recoil. This muzzle attachment also increases bullet velocity, provides sound suppression, and also greatly enhances the gun’s damage range.

Meanwhile, the 20.8” Strike Team Barrel also bumps the CARV.2’s bullet velocity and damage even further. This is particularly useful if you wish to compete against the current close-quarters FARA, AK-47, and FFAR loadouts that are dominating across Verdansk.

The Axial Arms 3x Optic is a must for those that wish to remain accurate across Verdansk’s vast engagement ranges. Not only does it give you an incredibly clean sight that doesn’t obstruct your view, but it also makes securing those all-important headshots that much easier. If you don’t like the added magnification, then you can always switch out the Axial Arms 3x for the Visiontech 2x.

Rounding things off at the bottom are the Field Agent Foregrip and 45 Rnd Drum. The Field Agent Foregrip helps provide even more horizontal and vertical recoil, while the 45 Rnd Drum ensures you have plenty of ammunition to take down multiple threats. While the added ammunition from the other mags looks tantalizing, the penalty ADS is rarely worth it.

Best CARV.2 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: FFAR

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Just like all of our meta Warzone loadouts, the CARV.2 utilizes EOD, Amped, and Overkill. Not only do these perks keep you safe from any explosives and enable you to carry another primary, but they also enable you to quickly swap weapons.

Despite the CARV.2’s fast fire rate, you’re still better off taking the FFAR to help you in close-quarters firefights. A sniper could also be chosen if you wish to go for those cross-map plays. Lastly, both the Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor are a must for those that enjoy actively tracking down their foes.

Alternatives to CARV.2 loadout

If you’re not enjoying the CARV.2, you could try out our Krig 6 loadout, or NICKMERCS’ revived Grau class. While neither of these Assault Rifles may be burst fire, they do pack a real punch across Verdansk ’84. However, if you’re looking for another burst fire Tactical Rifle, then the M16 or AUG might be more your thing.

Just be aware that both of these rifles were nerfed in Season 3, so you’ll need to work a little harder for those kills.

There you have it, the best CARV.2 loadout you can use in Warzone Season 3. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and loadout guides.