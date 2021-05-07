How to unlock Renetti Pistol in CoD Mobile: Quick Hands challenge guide - Dexerto

Call of Duty Mobile just released a brand new Renetti Pistol to round out Season 3. While it’s a powerful new addition, there’s a lengthy process to add it into your arsenal. Here’s a complete guide on how to unlock it.

With Season 3 starting to wind down, CoD Mobile just launched a new weapon to keep players on their toes. The Renetti Pistol first featured in 2019’s Modern Warfare and quickly became a popular pick.

While it functioned as a regular sidearm at first, a burst fire mod helped elevate it to one of the most threatening picks. Now available in CoD Mobile, the three-round burst is just as lethal, allowing you to wipe out enemies in the blink of an eye.

Rather than simply adding the weapon into an ever-growing arsenal, CoD Mobile locked the Renetti behind a new seasonal challenge. Here’s what you need to know.

How to unlock the Renetti Pistol in CoD Mobile

💨💥 Quick mind, quick hands, and quick shots. 👋 Complete the Quick Hands seasonal challenge and obtain the new pistol, Renetti in #CODMobile now! pic.twitter.com/k1UPH42Vpc — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 7, 2021

Despite being a new addition in CoD Mobile, you won’t have access to the Renetti right away. If you want the Pistol, you’ll need to put in some serious work.

An eight-step seasonal challenge is now live to round out Season 3. From gathering Pistol kills to equipping certain loadouts, there’s a ton to get through and it could easily take multiple sessions.

It may seem like a huge requirement, but you’ll be earning plenty along the way before you reach the Renetti. A whopping 20,000 Battle Pass XP is available along with multiple sprays, weapons, and more.

Below is a step-by-step breakdown of the full Quick Hands seasonal challenge in CoD Mobile.

CoD Mobile Quick Hands challenge guide

Task Rewards Play 3 matches in any mode 200 Credits + 1000 Battle Pass XP Kill 15 enemies with Pistols Paper Star Knife + 1000 Battle Pass XP Kill 30 enemies with any MW-11 20 Weapon XP Cards + 2000 Battle Pass XP Kill 30 enemies with any MW-11 equipped with the FMJ Perk + 4 other attachments Dragon Delight Spray + 2000 Battle Pass XP Kill 30 enemies with any Pistol equipped with 4 attachments Mecha icon + 4000 Battle Pass XP Kill 5 enemies with headshots using Pistols equipped with 3 attachments ICR-1 Birthstone + 4000 Battle Pass Xp Win 7 multiplayer matches with any J358 equipped Renetti + 6000 Battle Pass XP

The Quick Hands challenge is live in CoD Mobile for just 20 days. This countdown leads towards the Season 4 update and once we arrive, there’s no telling how the Renetti might be unlocked moving forward. In fact, it could even be locked away for good.

Make sure you get these objectives ticked off over the next three weeks so you don’t miss out.