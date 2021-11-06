Bance’s Breaking Point: How one text saved his CoD career

Ben ‘Bance’ Bance was nearly pushed out of the Call of Duty League in 2021 following a bad Stage 1. He was copping hate on social media after every match. However, one text message turned his fortunes, and Toronto Ultra’s season, right around.

Bance thought his Call of Duty career was on the ropes after Ultra’s slow start in CDL 2021. It didn’t help when star player Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni was benched for rookie Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven while the struggling leader remained on the roster.

However, a change of mindset lightening the mood in the server ignited the Ultra. They bounced back in CDL Stage 2 to net a Major win ⁠— and in Bance’s eyes, it was all due to one text message.

