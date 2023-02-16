Aydan stunned by Warzone 2 shotgun loadout to dominate Ashika Island meta

Aydan was left stunned after discovering just how lethal the new KV Broadside shotgun is in Warzone 2 Season 2, putting together a loadout that could easily mow down enemies across Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Season 2 of MW2 and Warzone 2 was highly anticipated among players, with delays holding it back to around 4 months after the game initially launched.

It brought a bunch of new content to both games, including a ranked mode in Modern Warfare 2 and the brand new Resurgence map, Ashika Island, to Warzone 2.

Of the new features that came to the game, one of them was the new KV Broadside shotgun. While shotguns have floated in and out of the meta throughout Warzone’s lifespan, it looks as though they may be ready to firmly root themselves to the top in Season 2.

In the Verdansk days, guns like the R9-0 and Streetsweeper caused nightmares for players coming up against them, and Aydan might have found the KV Broadside class to do the same in Warzone 2.

Aydan’s KV Broadside in Warzone 2

As you can see in the clip, Aydan’s KV Broadside does some serious damage at any range, made even more impressive considering he built it for ADS and speed, allowing him to fly around the map and melt enemies. Here’s how he decks it out:

Barrel: ZLR Sport-8

ZLR Sport-8 Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

VLK LZR 7mw Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Ammunition: 12 Gauge Explosive

12 Gauge Explosive Magazine: 12 Shell Mag

While it’s still early days, this shotgun definitely causes some serious damage on Ashika Island and in Al Mazrah, so expect to see it pop up more and more throughout Season 2 and beyond unless the gun ends up getting nerfed.

While the RPK and Fennec have long dominated the meta, and are still top-tier picks, it’s definitely worth trying out the KV Broadside to see how it goes.