Aydan officially overtakes HusKerrs as Warzone’s highest earner

After months of hunting, Aydan has officially dethroned HusKerrs as the highest earner in Call of Duty: Warzone by surpassing $140,000 earned in the battle royale.

Back in October 2020, Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas became the very first Warzone player to crack $100K in earnings following big finishes in Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown and Twitch Rivals. With $103K, he sat at the top with a comfortable lead over everyone else, including Aydan — whose $64K put him in second place.

At the time, three other players had earned over $60K and the difference between HusKerrs and Aydan was double the difference between Aydan and the 10th-highest earner. But, in the five months since then, the earnings race narrowed down to just the top two.

Now, after months spent dominating every meta and continuing to change duos, Aydan has closed the gap and officially overtaken what seemed like an insurmountable lead. Having won the $12K Mina Mendes 2v2 tournament with Rhys ‘Rated’ Price, a new top earner in Warzone has been crowned.

Failing to lose a single match on the day, Aydan and Rated secured a second-place finish at the worst and it became evident that the top-earner position would change hands. Evidently surprised, the former Fortnite pro explained to his stream just how unlikely he once thought that would be.

“Dude, I can’t believe we’re No. 1 earned. Holy s**t. Man,I didn’t think I’d ever be here to be honest, because HusKerrs was above me by f**king a lot.”

After stints dominating tournaments while paired up with Zach ‘Zlaner’ Lane and Charlie ‘MuTeX’ Saouma, Aydan found an even-more cohesive partner in Rated. A former Call of Duty League pro, Rated’s CoD intelligence, experience, and composure have proven to be a perfect balance to Aydan’s cracked demon energy.

$12,000k Mina Mendes 2v2 #CHAMPS w/ @Rated_COD ($3,587 each) That is 4 major 2v2 wins in a row with my duo! Also, this makes me as the #1 most earned Warzone player in the world. LETS FUCKING GOOOOOO! Plenty of tournies coming up so lets keep the pace up! — Aydan (@aydan) March 15, 2021

Since the start of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2, the new duo has won practically every single 2v2 tournament — a format that most players prefer since it ensures equal lobbies.

Now, Aydan holds the top spot and HusKerrs moves down to second, with Rated dangerously inching toward taking the second-place spot. With Envy’s $30K Jack Link’s Warzone Invitational taking place on March 16, the earnings list may continue to shake up at a weekly pace.