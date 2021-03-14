Envy Gaming and Jack Link’s postponed $30K Call of Duty: Warzone tournament has a new date: March 16. Here’s the schedule, teams and format for the big event, so you know how and who to watch.

Double-elimination Duos kill race on March 16 at 2 p.m. ET

Aydan and Zlaner won the first event in December 2020

Top players include Aydan, HusKerrs, Swagg and Tommey

$30K Jack Link’s Warzone S2 Invitational: Stream

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The official broadcast will be aired on Envy’s Twitch channel, but you can also follow along on the individual stream of some of the top players — like Aydan, HusKerrs and Swagg.

$30K Jack Link’s Warzone S2 Invitational: Schedule

The second event of the $150K Envy x Jack Link’s Warzone Invitational was initially scheduled for March 9, but was rescheduled to March 16 due to the “dev error” issues affecting players.

Advertisement

Date PDT EDT GMT AEDT (Mar 17) March 16 10:00 AM 2:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 AM

As a double-elimination, 16-team bracket, there is no set end time — but it will likely last multiple hours.

$30K Jack Link’s Warzone S2 Invitational: Teams

While rosters are always subject to change, these are the 16 duos expected to play in the March 16 tournament.

Teams AverageJoeWo & Stukawaki NuFo & RiskDrip KaleiRenay & Pieman SebasBeron & AAmerica WarsZ & Fifakill_ Swagg & Booya Rated & Aydan SuperEvan & Newbz ZLaner & HusKerrs Jordy2d & Royalize Destroy & ClutchBelk Jukeyz & YKTDeleo BobbyPoff & UnRationaL TeeP & DougisRaw Tommey & almond Lucky Chamu & Repullze

$30K Jack Link’s Warzone S2 Invitational: Format

The Jack Link’s and Envy Warzone Season 2 Invitational will follow the traditional 2v2 Duos format in Quads that most top players seem to prefer (given its prevention of lobby RNG).

Duo Kill Race (in Quads)

16-team, double-elimination bracket

Winners Bracket: two matches per round

Losers Bracket: one match per round

The total prize pool for the event is lasted at $30K, although it’s unclear how that will be distributed or if it includes Envy’s $5K Bracket Challenge.