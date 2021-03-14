Envy Gaming and Jack Link’s postponed $30K Call of Duty: Warzone tournament has a new date: March 16. Here’s the schedule, teams and format for the big event, so you know how and who to watch.
- Double-elimination Duos kill race on March 16 at 2 p.m. ET
- Aydan and Zlaner won the first event in December 2020
- Top players include Aydan, HusKerrs, Swagg and Tommey
$30K Jack Link’s Warzone S2 Invitational: Stream
The official broadcast will be aired on Envy’s Twitch channel, but you can also follow along on the individual stream of some of the top players — like Aydan, HusKerrs and Swagg.
$30K Jack Link’s Warzone S2 Invitational: Schedule
The second event of the $150K Envy x Jack Link’s Warzone Invitational was initially scheduled for March 9, but was rescheduled to March 16 due to the “dev error” issues affecting players.
|Date
|PDT
|EDT
|GMT
|AEDT (Mar 17)
|March 16
|10:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|3:00 AM
As a double-elimination, 16-team bracket, there is no set end time — but it will likely last multiple hours.
$30K Jack Link’s Warzone S2 Invitational: Teams
While rosters are always subject to change, these are the 16 duos expected to play in the March 16 tournament.
|Teams
|AverageJoeWo & Stukawaki
|NuFo & RiskDrip
|KaleiRenay & Pieman
|SebasBeron & AAmerica
|WarsZ & Fifakill_
|Swagg & Booya
|Rated & Aydan
|SuperEvan & Newbz
|ZLaner & HusKerrs
|Jordy2d & Royalize
|Destroy & ClutchBelk
|Jukeyz & YKTDeleo
|BobbyPoff & UnRationaL
|TeeP & DougisRaw
|Tommey & almond
|Lucky Chamu & Repullze
$30K Jack Link’s Warzone S2 Invitational: Format
The Jack Link’s and Envy Warzone Season 2 Invitational will follow the traditional 2v2 Duos format in Quads that most top players seem to prefer (given its prevention of lobby RNG).
- Duo Kill Race (in Quads)
- 16-team, double-elimination bracket
- Winners Bracket: two matches per round
- Losers Bracket: one match per round
The total prize pool for the event is lasted at $30K, although it’s unclear how that will be distributed or if it includes Envy’s $5K Bracket Challenge.