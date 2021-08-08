Aydan continues to troll Warzone community with cheat website shoutout

Warzone streamer and professional Aydan continues to dominate the streets of Verdansk. As one of the top players in the game, he is constantly accused of being a cheater, and once again trolled the community by thanking a cheat website in a tweet.

Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad made his name known in Fortnite when he claimed the throne of Titled Towers over NICKMERCS. Since then, he has joined the New York Subliners as a content creator.

The NYSL member also holds the crown in Warzone as the game’s highest earner of all-time with over $270K in prize money from tournaments.

With hackers running loose in Verdansk, Aydan is no stranger to trolling his community whenever he gets accused of cheating and his latest tweet keeps him on that same path.

Aydan thanks website that provides Warzone hacks

The Warzone star recently moved and purchased a house in Texas, and on August 7, thanked his fans for all the support and credits his success in-game.

However, he also trolled by shouting out a cheat website, saying, “Couldn’t have afforded the house without them.”

Also, shoutout to @engineowningto. Couldn't have afforded the house without them. https://t.co/VC01tIKLWr — NYSL Aydan (@aydan) August 8, 2021

Aydan paid tribute to everyone that thinks he cheats and sarcastically called out the website as the reason for his success. Obviously, he has been a well-known player for quite some time and other members in the community have spoken on how Aydan does not cheat.

Previously, he “admitted” to hacking on Twitter, posting every day that he was hacking and wants to see how long it takes him to get caught.

Gonna tweet every day to see how long I can get away with hacking. Day 1 of getting away with hacking. — NYSL Aydan (@aydan) July 21, 2021

Clearly, this is all in good fun and playing to the trolls as Aydan is one of the most dominant players in the game.

For now, Aydan is working on getting everything set up in his new home and hopes to be back streaming very soon.