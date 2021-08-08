Unique FiNN LMG Warzone loadout is “most overpowered” weapon in Season 4

Popular Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac believes that the FiNN LMG could well be the “most overpowered” weapon in the battle royale at the minute as it’s looking like its old self once again.

Like every other shooter and battle royale game, Warzone goes through different meta periods, with a whole host of weapons being given the chance to stand out.

When the FiNN LMG was introduced back in Season Five of Modern Warfare, it was so incredibly broken off the bat that players were picking up kills that had previously only been reserved for snipers.

The LMG has been nerfed a few times since, slipping down the popularity rankings. However, ahead of Season 5 getting underway, it seems to be getting its moment in the spotlight once again.

Advertisement

NRG content creator IceManIsaac highlighted the LMG in his most recent video, suggesting that it shouldn’t be underrated for too much longer as he believes it’s the “most overpowered” weapon around right now.

Read More: JGOD shuts down Aydan Warzone hacking claims amid wild theories

Why is that the case? Well, it has a better time to kill (TTK) than the Modern Warfare MP5, but if you toss on the LongShot Adverse barrel, it blows every meta weapon out of water, not just the SMG.

The barrel boosts the weapon’s fire rate so high that it is a must-use if you’re going to start running the LMG, but the rest of the OP class is pretty standard.

Advertisement

IceManIsaac’s OP FiNN LMG Warzone class

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Longshot Adverse

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic

As the YouTuber shows the recoil is a bit of a “dream” if you try to learn it, given all your shots will land within the range of a “man-sized target.” If anything, it may pull up slightly, but it’s easy to control.

The LMG absolutely falls under the umbrella of being underrated, given it currently sits at 39th overall on WZRanked’s weapon list, but if it stays as it is and Isaac’s setup takes over, it could well rocket up the charts before long.