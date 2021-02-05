Logo
All Mystery Box locations on Firebase Z in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 5/Feb/2021 1:16

by Tanner Pierce
One of the most important points of interest in Black Ops Zombies is the the moving Mystery Box. Here are all the Mystery Box locations, at least that we know about as of the time of this writing, in the brand new map Firebase Z.

In Zombies, there’s no better feeling than getting a really powerful weapon from the mystery box. Gambling that 950 points and getting a high level weapon means that you don’t have to worry about searching for one for the rest of the game. That is, if you can find the box.

The mystery box always moves around the map and it even starts in a different place every time, making it a bit annoying to find, and that’s no different on Firebase Z, the brand new Zombies map to hit Black Ops Cold War.

That being said, here’s a helpful list of everywhere you’ll be able to find the box on the new map.

Activision
Firebase Z players are able to grab the new wonder weapon out of the Mystery Box.

Mystery Box locations

Making your way to the first mystery box is a bit of a challenge. Firebase Z is split up into two areas: the main starting area, which is a small village, and the actual Firebase site.

From what players have been able to surmise, not only is there one box spawn location in the small village but it won’t actually spawn there at the start of your game; it’ll be somewhere over in the base.

Over in the base, however, there’s a few areas where players will be able to find the mystery box. If you want a quick tip, remember that the box will emit a large blue beam into the air, so if you’re ever confused, look for that.

  • Courtyard: this spawn is in the main starting village in the central outside area. It’s pretty hard to miss.
  • Planning Offices: as soon as you come out of the teleporter in the base, open the door to your left. The spawn point will be inside the building upstairs.
  • Rocky Defense: This spawn point is located in the area outside of the Reactor rooms, where the the Artillery Strike is located.
  • Motor Pool: This spawn point can be found after leaving the room with the Rai K 84 Blueprint and making your way back to main starting area.
  • Barracks: If you open the door next to Tombstone and run down the main path, you’ll find this spawn point.
  • Jungle Defense: After you turn on the only Aether Reactor found outside, the blast should open up another area right behind it. The spawn can be found there.
Activision
As far as we know, the Mystery Box can be found in 6 different locations in Firebase Z.

It’s important to point out that, unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing if these are the only locations, they are just the one’s we know about right now. As more arise, we will update this article.

How to complete CoD Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z Easter Egg

Published: 4/Feb/2021 21:03

by Lauren Bergin
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies Map Firebase Z Vietnam
Treyarch Studios

With the latest Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War patch comes the newest Zombies map. Here’s how to complete the Firebase Z’s Easter Egg stage. 

It’s safe to say that CoD fans everywhere have been waiting for the newest zombies map to drop hordes of virtual reanimated dead into their game.

The February 4 Cold War update has done just that, with Treyarch finally delivering the highly anticipated Firebase Z into our open arms.

It wouldn’t be a Zombies map, however, if there wasn’t an Easter Egg stage to complete. So, here’s all the details you need to conquer it.

Firebase Z Zombies map
Treyarch
Fancy taking on this guy? We certainly do!

How to complete Firebase Z Easter Egg

While the Easter Egg stage is being released on February 5 at 5PM GMT/ 12PM EST/ 9AM PST, it doesn’t hurt to be ahead of the game when you drop into Vietnam.

So, we’ve listed all of the basic steps that you’ll need to perform right here, and will update when more information is available.

  1. Teleport to Firebase Z, where you’ll see 3 gates. These are unlocked to access the Ateher Reactors.
  2. Turn on the power and activate the Aether Reactors.
    • First Reactor is at Mission Control.
    • Second Reactor is at Military Command.
    • Third Reactor is at Data Center
  3. Use the Pack-A-Punch Machine at Ravenov to Pack-A-Punch your weapon.
  4. Get the R.A.I K-84 Wonder Weapon.
    • Can be obtained via the Mystery Box but not guaranteed.
    • Use the blueprint in the Weapons Lab and collect the relevant parts.
  5. If taking the blueprint option, find the 3 parts.
    • One is located at Scorched Defence. Use the Zombie’s eye to access the Weapons Lab computer.
    • Check the now open lockers for the parts.
    • The third part (available from Level 15 onwards) can be found by killing a Mangler.
    • Take this back to the Weapons lab to charge.

Importantly, you can’t complete the weapon until the Easter Egg stage is live.

BOCW Pack-A-Punch
Treyarch Studios
You can’t have a zombies map without a PaP!

So that’s everything we know so far about completing the Firebase Z Easter Egg stage. We’ll keep this page updated as further details emerge, but at least this’ll help you take a step in the right direction – preferable away from the zombies.