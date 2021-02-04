Logo
Call of Duty

How to complete CoD Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z Easter Egg

Published: 4/Feb/2021 21:03

by Lauren Bergin
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies Map Firebase Z Vietnam
Treyarch Studios

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty Zombies

With the latest Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War patch comes the newest Zombies map. Here’s how to complete the Firebase Z’s Easter Egg stage. 

It’s safe to say that CoD fans everywhere have been waiting for the newest zombies map to drop hordes of virtual reanimated dead into their game.

The February 4 Cold War update has done just that, with Treyarch finally delivering the highly anticipated Firebase Z into our open arms.

It wouldn’t be a Zombies map, however, if there wasn’t an Easter Egg stage to complete. So, here’s all the details you need to conquer it.

Firebase Z Zombies map
Treyarch
Fancy taking on this guy? We certainly do!

How to complete Firebase Z Easter Egg

While the Easter Egg stage is being released on February 5 at 5PM GMT/ 12PM EST/ 9AM PST, it doesn’t hurt to be ahead of the game when you drop into Vietnam.

So, we’ve listed all of the basic steps that you’ll need to perform right here, and will update when more information is available.

  1. Teleport to Firebase Z, where you’ll see 3 gates. These are unlocked to access the Ateher Reactors.
  2. Turn on the power and activate the Aether Reactors.
    • First Reactor is at Mission Control.
    • Second Reactor is at Military Command.
    • Third Reactor is at Data Center
  3. Use the Pack-A-Punch Machine at Ravenov to Pack-A-Punch your weapon.
  4. Get the R.A.I K-84 Wonder Weapon.
    • Can be obtained via the Mystery Box but not guaranteed.
    • Use the blueprint in the Weapons Lab and collect the relevant parts.
  5. If taking the blueprint option, find the 3 parts.
    • One is located at Scorched Defence. Use the Zombie’s eye to access the Weapons Lab computer.
    • Check the now open lockers for the parts.
    • The third part (available from Level 15 onwards) can be found by killing a Mangler.
    • Take this back to the Weapons lab to charge.

Importantly, you can’t complete the weapon until the Easter Egg stage is live.

BOCW Pack-A-Punch
Treyarch Studios
You can’t have a zombies map without a PaP!

So that’s everything we know so far about completing the Firebase Z Easter Egg stage. We’ll keep this page updated as further details emerge, but at least this’ll help you take a step in the right direction – preferable away from the zombies.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How to get Pack-A-Punch in Firebase Z

Published: 4/Feb/2021 19:16

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

With the release of a new Black Ops Zombies map, there’s always a rush to find out how to turn on/build the Pack-A-Punch machine, as it’s easily one of the most important items in the entire mode. Here’s how you can find it on Firebase Z.

Scrambling to find out where the Pack-A-Punch machine is and how to activate it is almost tradition with Zombies maps at this point, and rightfully so: It’s the main place where you can go and upgrade your weapons, which will in turn help you get to higher rounds.

Generally speaking, activating the Pack-A-Punch machine in the past required multiple steps, and while some were easier and harder than others, it always took a few rounds before you could use the machine.

Activision
Turning on Pack-A-Punch on Firebase Z is ridiculously easy.

That being said, the newest Zombies map, Firebase Z, has what can only be described as one of the easiest unlock methods we’ve ever seen – and is actually the same way you turn on the power.

Turning on power and activating the Pack-A-Punch machine

If you always find that activating the Pack-A-Punch machine is a bit intimidating, then you can be rest assured that Firebase Z’s method is way easier than it previously has been (with the exception of possibly Der Riese’s Pack machine unlock method back in the day).

Given that it’s the same method as turning on the power, it’s not too difficult to do. That being said, there are some basic steps that you can follow to help you out if you’re a bit confused.

Activision
Once the power has been turned on, the Pack-A-Punch can be found next to Ravenov.
  1. Kill Zombies until you have enough points to open the door to the teleporter in the starting area and then open it.
  2. Take the teleporter to the base.
  3. Activate the 3 Aether Reactors on the map.
    1. The 3 reactors will be labeled on your map. Go to each one and activate it.
    2. At each reactor, you’ll need to kill Zombies until the Charge bar on the left side of your screen is filled up.
    3. Zombies will attempt to destroy the reactors so be aware of the Damage bar below the Charge bar.
  4. Head back to the main starting area using the teleporter.
  5. Locat Ravenov and the Pack-A-Punch machine will be right next to him.

All in all, it’s a very simple process, and one that can be easily done within a few rounds with a basic weapon, even if you’re playing the game in Solos. Now all you need is some points to use on the Pack-A-Punch machine!