With the latest Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War patch comes the newest Zombies map. Here’s how to complete the Firebase Z’s Easter Egg stage.

It’s safe to say that CoD fans everywhere have been waiting for the newest zombies map to drop hordes of virtual reanimated dead into their game.

The February 4 Cold War update has done just that, with Treyarch finally delivering the highly anticipated Firebase Z into our open arms.

It wouldn’t be a Zombies map, however, if there wasn’t an Easter Egg stage to complete. So, here’s all the details you need to conquer it.

How to complete Firebase Z Easter Egg

While the Easter Egg stage is being released on February 5 at 5PM GMT/ 12PM EST/ 9AM PST, it doesn’t hurt to be ahead of the game when you drop into Vietnam.

So, we’ve listed all of the basic steps that you’ll need to perform right here, and will update when more information is available.

Teleport to Firebase Z, where you’ll see 3 gates. These are unlocked to access the Ateher Reactors. Turn on the power and activate the Aether Reactors. First Reactor is at Mission Control.

Second Reactor is at Military Command.

Third Reactor is at Data Center Use the Pack-A-Punch Machine at Ravenov to Pack-A-Punch your weapon. Get the R.A.I K-84 Wonder Weapon. Can be obtained via the Mystery Box but not guaranteed.

Use the blueprint in the Weapons Lab and collect the relevant parts. If taking the blueprint option, find the 3 parts. One is located at Scorched Defence. Use the Zombie’s eye to access the Weapons Lab computer.

Check the now open lockers for the parts.

The third part (available from Level 15 onwards ) can be found by killing a Mangler.

) can be found by killing a Mangler. Take this back to the Weapons lab to charge.

Importantly, you can’t complete the weapon until the Easter Egg stage is live.

So that’s everything we know so far about completing the Firebase Z Easter Egg stage. We’ll keep this page updated as further details emerge, but at least this’ll help you take a step in the right direction – preferable away from the zombies.