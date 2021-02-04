Logo
Black Ops Cold War pros discover ‘secret’ movement changes in Feb 4 patch

Published: 4/Feb/2021 17:08

by Jacob Hale
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War players believe that movement has been changed in the February 4 patch, despite no mention of it in the patch notes.

The Feb 4 patch introduced a number of changes and new features to BOCW, including the return of Black Ops 2 map Express.

A number of bugs were fixed in the process, and it was also revealed that League Play would be arriving on February 8, giving competitive players something new to grind out and play against other top opposition.

One change that players didn’t expect, though, was differences in movement, and it’s not something that was mentioned at all in the patch notes either.

Some of the Call of Duty League pros were discussing the issue on Twitter, with Dallas Empire’s Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal explaining that “every time you jump you get stuck in mud,” suggesting that movement after jumping was seriously slowed down.

black ops cold war movement change tweets illey slasher
Twitter
iLLeY believes sliding feels faster and that jumping leaves you “stuck in mud.”

He also added that sliding “feels faster” in the new update, so you should probably expect to see more players sliding round corners at you than jumping now.

This news has done the rounds and players have been testing it out, with former Florida Mutineers pro Chance ‘Maux’ Moncivaez realizing the change had taken place during his livestream shortly after the patch.

While no thorough testing will have taken place yet, it’s clear that players feel something is definitely off with this patch. What isn’t clear, however, is whether this was an intentional change made by Treyarch or an accident that slipped through the net.

This does mean that movements like ‘bunny-hopping’ are going to be much less common now, so it will be interesting to see how much this impacts gameplay on both a competitive and casual level.

With the first Home Series of the 2021 CDL season taking place on February 11-14, there’s not long left for players to either get used to the changes, or if Treyarch will revert it back to how it was.

Call of Duty

Best AMAX Warzone loadout: AMAX attachments, perks, more

Published: 4/Feb/2021 16:04 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 16:16

by James Busby
AMAX Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward

Warzone Warzone Season 1

The CR-56 AMAX is a great AR to utilize in Warzone Season 1. Here, we break down the strongest AMAX loadout you should be using to maximize your damage. 

While the DMR has proved popular in Warzone Season 1, the recent nerfs have enabled other guns to shine. One gun that has entered the current meta spotlight is that of the CR-56 AMAX.  Previously known as the Galil, this devastating AR has begun to rival the popular DMR and FFAR 1 loadouts. 

The CR-56 AMAX offers great damage range and precision, allowing players to kill targets in a matter of seconds. As a result, this deadly assault rifle has become popular for those that want to wrack up high kill count games. In order to help you get the most out of the CR-56 AMAX, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to gain a competitive edge. 

Best Warzone AMAX loadout

AMAX Warzone loadout
Activision
Boost your ranged damage with these CR-56 AMAX attachments.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Perks

  • Perk 1: EOD
  • Perk 2: Ghost
  • Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Unlike Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer maps, the vast frozen landscapes of Verdansk require players to test their medium to long-range shooting. While the initial dash for loot results in plenty of close-quarters firefights, you’ll also need a weapon that can effectively deliver lethal rounds at a distance should you wish to keep your enemies at bay. 

First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Zodiac S440. These two attachments drastically increase your effective damage range, reduce the CR-56 AMAX’s recoil, and speed up its bullet travel time. While these attachments may increase your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you need to land those all-important ranged head and body shots. 

The VLK 3.0x Optic is great for a higher zoom level, giving you a greater edge when attacking from a distance, at a slight sacrifice of ADS speed.

CR-56 AMAX in Modern Warfare.
Activision
The CR-56 AMAX is seeing a rise in popularity.

The Commando Foregrip keeps the gun stable when aiming down sights and firing, while the XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap greatly decreases your overall ADS time and sprint to fire speed. Not only will these attachments help keep your shots on target, they will also give you the ADS speed needed to be competitive in close-quarter fights.  

Lastly, the 45 Round Mags supply players with more than enough bullets to shred through even the most well-armored of foes. Having the extra rounds will also keep you from needing to reload every second, so if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths, then make sure you equip this attachment. 

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone, then check out our best Warzone weapons to replace the DMR guide.