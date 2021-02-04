 Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How to get Pack-A-Punch in Firebase Z - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How to get Pack-A-Punch in Firebase Z

Published: 4/Feb/2021 19:16

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

With the release of a new Black Ops Zombies map, there’s always a rush to find out how to turn on/build the Pack-A-Punch machine, as it’s easily one of the most important items in the entire mode. Here’s how you can find it on Firebase Z.

Scrambling to find out where the Pack-A-Punch machine is and how to activate it is almost tradition with Zombies maps at this point, and rightfully so: It’s the main place where you can go and upgrade your weapons, which will in turn help you get to higher rounds.

Generally speaking, activating the Pack-A-Punch machine in the past required multiple steps, and while some were easier and harder than others, it always took a few rounds before you could use the machine.

Activision
Turning on Pack-A-Punch on Firebase Z is ridiculously easy.

That being said, the newest Zombies map, Firebase Z, has what can only be described as one of the easiest unlock methods we’ve ever seen – and is actually the same way you turn on the power.

Turning on power and activating the Pack-A-Punch machine

If you always find that activating the Pack-A-Punch machine is a bit intimidating, then you can be rest assured that Firebase Z’s method is way easier than it previously has been (with the exception of possibly Der Riese’s Pack machine unlock method back in the day).

Given that it’s the same method as turning on the power, it’s not too difficult to do. That being said, there are some basic steps that you can follow to help you out if you’re a bit confused.

Activision
Once the power has been turned on, the Pack-A-Punch can be found next to Ravenov.
  1. Kill Zombies until you have enough points to open the door to the teleporter in the starting area and then open it.
  2. Take the teleporter to the base.
  3. Activate the 3 Aether Reactors on the map.
    1. The 3 reactors will be labeled on your map. Go to each one and activate it.
    2. At each reactor, you’ll need to kill Zombies until the Charge bar on the left side of your screen is filled up.
    3. Zombies will attempt to destroy the reactors so be aware of the Damage bar below the Charge bar.
  4. Head back to the main starting area using the teleporter.
  5. Locat Ravenov and the Pack-A-Punch machine will be right next to him.

All in all, it’s a very simple process, and one that can be easily done within a few rounds with a basic weapon, even if you’re playing the game in Solos. Now all you need is some points to use on the Pack-A-Punch machine!

Black Ops Cold War pros discover ‘secret’ movement changes in Feb 4 patch

Published: 4/Feb/2021 17:08

by Jacob Hale
Activision

Black Ops Cold War players believe that movement has been changed in the February 4 patch, despite no mention of it in the patch notes.

The Feb 4 patch introduced a number of changes and new features to BOCW, including the return of Black Ops 2 map Express.

A number of bugs were fixed in the process, and it was also revealed that League Play would be arriving on February 8, giving competitive players something new to grind out and play against other top opposition.

One change that players didn’t expect, though, was differences in movement, and it’s not something that was mentioned at all in the patch notes either.

Some of the Call of Duty League pros were discussing the issue on Twitter, with Dallas Empire’s Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal explaining that “every time you jump you get stuck in mud,” suggesting that movement after jumping was seriously slowed down.

black ops cold war movement change tweets illey slasher
Twitter
iLLeY believes sliding feels faster and that jumping leaves you “stuck in mud.”

He also added that sliding “feels faster” in the new update, so you should probably expect to see more players sliding round corners at you than jumping now.

This news has done the rounds and players have been testing it out, with former Florida Mutineers pro Chance ‘Maux’ Moncivaez realizing the change had taken place during his livestream shortly after the patch.

While no thorough testing will have taken place yet, it’s clear that players feel something is definitely off with this patch. What isn’t clear, however, is whether this was an intentional change made by Treyarch or an accident that slipped through the net.

This does mean that movements like ‘bunny-hopping’ are going to be much less common now, so it will be interesting to see how much this impacts gameplay on both a competitive and casual level.

With the first Home Series of the 2021 CDL season taking place on February 11-14, there’s not long left for players to either get used to the changes, or if Treyarch will revert it back to how it was.