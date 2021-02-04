Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How to get Pack-A-Punch in Firebase Z - Dexerto

With the release of a new Black Ops Zombies map, there’s always a rush to find out how to turn on/build the Pack-A-Punch machine, as it’s easily one of the most important items in the entire mode. Here’s how you can find it on Firebase Z.

Scrambling to find out where the Pack-A-Punch machine is and how to activate it is almost tradition with Zombies maps at this point, and rightfully so: It’s the main place where you can go and upgrade your weapons, which will in turn help you get to higher rounds.

Generally speaking, activating the Pack-A-Punch machine in the past required multiple steps, and while some were easier and harder than others, it always took a few rounds before you could use the machine.

That being said, the newest Zombies map, Firebase Z, has what can only be described as one of the easiest unlock methods we’ve ever seen – and is actually the same way you turn on the power.

Turning on power and activating the Pack-A-Punch machine

If you always find that activating the Pack-A-Punch machine is a bit intimidating, then you can be rest assured that Firebase Z’s method is way easier than it previously has been (with the exception of possibly Der Riese’s Pack machine unlock method back in the day).

Given that it’s the same method as turning on the power, it’s not too difficult to do. That being said, there are some basic steps that you can follow to help you out if you’re a bit confused.

Kill Zombies until you have enough points to open the door to the teleporter in the starting area and then open it. Take the teleporter to the base. Activate the 3 Aether Reactors on the map. The 3 reactors will be labeled on your map. Go to each one and activate it. At each reactor, you’ll need to kill Zombies until the Charge bar on the left side of your screen is filled up. Zombies will attempt to destroy the reactors so be aware of the Damage bar below the Charge bar. Head back to the main starting area using the teleporter. Locat Ravenov and the Pack-A-Punch machine will be right next to him.

All in all, it’s a very simple process, and one that can be easily done within a few rounds with a basic weapon, even if you’re playing the game in Solos. Now all you need is some points to use on the Pack-A-Punch machine!