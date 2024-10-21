Why Black Ops 6’s classic Prestige is the best Multiplayer addition in years

Thanks to the classic Prestige system, Black Ops 6 is poised to deliver one of the best Multiplayer experiences in recent memory if handled correctly.

Sledgehammer Games deserves praise for nailing Modern Warfare 3’s Multiplayer post-launch content plan. Every seasonal update consistently delivered new maps, weapons, and modes, keeping fans engaged late into the game’s life cycle.

MW3 finished with 35 total 6v6 Multiplayer maps, which is the most for a CoD title since Black Ops 4 reached 34 in 2018. Sledgehammer Games also pushed the boundaries for game modes, creating fun experiences like “Get High” and “Hordepoint.”

Article continues after ad

Despite drastic improvements being made, what made iconic Multiplayer iterations so memorable was the classic Prestige system.

After reaching operator level 55, players could enter Prestige mode and reset their progress to unlock a new icon. There were 10 different Prestige levels before reaching Master Prestige.

Every year, content creators and players raced to the final rank and flexed their icons as a mark of their commitment to the game.

Article continues after ad

Activision

In 2020, Black Ops Cold War scrapped the tried-and-true format, favoring a seasonal Prestige system. After reaching Level 55, players entered the seasonal pathway, starting at Level 1, and kept everything previously unlocked.

Article continues after ad

Instead of having the option to progress through every level at launch and your own pace, the Seasonal Prestige system put a level cap on each season. For example, before BOCW Season 1, only 150 levels were available.

The controversial decision negatively impacted replayability and drove fans away because there was no longer a rewarding grind, and reaching higher ranks felt less meaningful. Treyarch listened to community complaints and returned the classic Prestige system for Black Ops 6.

Article continues after ad

Treyarch paid homage to previous Black Ops titles with its Prestige Icons and gave players an additional 1000 levels to grind through. For the first time, some players will experience the classic system, creating a palpable buzz around this release.

CoD legend Scump announced a non-stop livestream with other OpTic members until they reach Master Prestige and other streamers are sure to follow suit.

Article continues after ad

There are still a few concerns ahead of launch, like the maps not being large enough and fewer weapons than we are used to at launch.

Article continues after ad

But as long as Multiplayer gets the same level of support MW3 did, and all the other new features are well received, I don’t see how BO6 Multiplayer fails.