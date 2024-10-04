MW2 LMG has one of Warzone’s best TTKs in Season 6 but its totally ignored

One of Modern Warfare 2’s LMGs has a top tier TTK in Warzone Season 6, but it is being completely ignored by most players.

Even though the Modern Warfare 3 cycle is coming to a close in Warzone, the battle royale has seen some big weapon updates. Season 6 heralded the final wide-ranging set of tweaks to meta weapons and MW2 guns got a lot of love.

Despite the buffs, the Modern Warfare 2 options are still lacking. The meta is dominated by MW3 guns, but they typically aren’t the fastest-killing guns in the battle royale.

Article continues after ad

That honor typically goes to MW2 weapons like the Rapp H, which was once again highlighted by Warzone guru WhosImmortal.

“Surprisingly, it’s so good after so long – the Rapp H from MW2. Yeah, an MW2 weapon is a top TTK choice right now,” the YouTuber said in his October 3 video.

He noted that the LMG’s slow mobility speed does have to be factored in, but if you can hit your shots, you’re going to delete enemies. “If you’ve got your sights up and can land shots on a target, this thing can melt,” he added.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain

Magazine: 100-round mag

The Rapp has a TTK of 750 ms in fights over 40 meters which, according to WhosImmortal, is “crazy fast” versus other options out there.

Unlike some other rapid-fire options, such as the FTAC Recon, there is no real catch to the LMG. If you can deal with it’s clunky movement speed, you’ll be well on your way to racking up wins.

If you need a fast-killing SMG to pair it with, well, there is another MW2 option killing things right now. The Lachmann Shroud now holds that crown, so tag it in and see what you can do.