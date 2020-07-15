7 players to watch during CDL London

London Royal Ravens will host their second Call of Duty League event of the year as we edge ever closer to the final event of the inaugural season.

New York Subliners came out on top during their Home Series event, despite a stacked roster of teams participating. With the likes of Dallas Empire and Florida Mutineers entering the fold, CDL London is shaping up to be another jam-packed weekend of action. Here are the seven players you’ll want to keep an eye on this weekend.

Bradley ‘wuskin’ Marshall (London Royal Ravens)

Wuskin spearheaded the London Royal Ravens’ early success during the first part of the season. But despite being one of the most consistent ARs in the league, his team has had a turbulent time since the CDL shifted to an online format.

Given that we’re at the business end of the season and that the Royal Ravens will be looking to climb up the CDL standings as much as possible, expect wuskin to humbling his opposite number in respawn while making a nuisance of himself with his flagship sniper plays.

Cesar ‘Skyz’ Bueno (Florida Mutineers)

A player who certainly seems unaffected by the switch to online play, is the Mutineers’ Skyz. While he has posted some unbelievable stats on LAN, he seems to have just gone from strength-to-strength throughout the season.

During Florida Mutineers’ win at CDL Paris, Skyz clocked out with a staggering 1.42 K/D across all game modes… And all this was before the recent meta change, which is more suited to ARs.

Florida will be looking to secure a record third CDL event this weekend, which will propel them to joint top of the league. If Skyz is in form, it will be hard for any team to get in their way.

Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland (Dallas Empire)

Mr. Consistent. While Huke isn’t considered a veteran of the scene, he is certainly accustomed to being at the very top, given his successes in both Halo and Call of Duty. And he has been a pivotal part of Empire’s shift in form throughout the latter portions of the season.

Huke is leading the way as the best slayer in the league, with a whopping 2056 kills to-date — edging past last year’s CWL World Champs MVP, Chris ‘Lehr’ Simp, who sits on 2044 having played one event more than Garland.

With an average of 294 kills per event, Huke is an asset to Dallas Empire, who at this stage of the season, can’t afford any slip-ups if they plan on closing the gap between them and Atlanta FaZe at the top of the pile.

Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto (New York Subliners)

There’s no doubt that New York Subliners have been a different animal after Makenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley joined the ranks. And while the new meta displayed at CDL New York doesn’t necessarily support ZooMaa’s run-and-gun playstyle, he seemed to thrive under the pressure.

After chalking up the most kills during CDL New York with 360 frags (a season’s best for the New York squad), ZooMaa seems to have stepped up his game as the season has progressed. Together with Dylan ‘Attach’ Price, the pair have created the perfect environment for Mack to flourish.

Darien ‘Hollow’ Chverchko (OpTic Gaming Los Angeles)

OpTic’s new kid on the block will be looking to hit the ground running, after being signed from top amateur team, uYu. Having consistently placed well at all of the CDC events throughout the year, Hollow will be keen on maintaining his record with OGLA.

Hollow’s playstyle revolves around putting the team first, and using his extensive game knowledge to put him in favorable positions around the map. While Hollow is yet to compete at the highest level, it will certainly be interesting to see if the 22-year-old can step-up to the plate and go toe-to-toe with the very best the game has to offer.

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter (Dallas Empire)

One player who’s certainly familiar with being at the highest level, is Dallas Empire’s Crimsix. As the winningest player in Call of Duty history, Crim knows exactly what it takes to win. After a shaky start to the season, the 27-year-old will have no doubt been part of the Empire’s recent good run.

While on paper, Porter has had a hard time during Modern Warfare, the change in meta naturally lends itself to his more calculated and passive style of play. If Crimsix is able to adapt, expect to see the veteran at the top of the scoreboard game after game.

Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conley (Florida Mutineers)

Owakening’s impact since joining the Mutineers’ is undeniable. Since replacing Chance ‘Maux’ Moncivaez on the starting lineup, Florida has won both of the events they have competed at.

While each player will have had an impact in some way or another, it looks like Owakening was the missing piece to the puzzle. Should the 19-year-old continue on the same pub-stomping form displayed in recent events, teams will be hoping to avoid Mutineers in any capacity.

With plenty on the line during London Royal Raven’s online event, the weekend is shaping up to be one of the most action-filled of the season.

Be sure to stay tuned into our Call of Duty League coverage to ensure that you don’t miss beat during CDL London.