Call of Duty League Playoffs & Championship Weekend dates announced

As the first season of the Call of Duty League draws to a close, Activision have announced the dates for the CDL’s postseason Playoffs and Championship Weekend.

Typically, the affectionately named ‘Champs’ has marked the end of a jam-packed season filled with circuit tournaments and, while the traditional tournament format has remained, teams have been competing in a franchised league for the first time in Call of Duty history.

Advertisement

We’re at the business end of the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season, with just two Home Series events to go. And while teams are laser-focused on securing their league placements, fans are already looking ahead to the postseason.

Now, Activision have announced the dates for the highly anticipated curtain caller to the league’s season… Mere days after they were partly leaked during the CDL New York livestream.

Advertisement

CDL Playoffs & Championship Weekend dates

To decide the top dogs of Call of Duty’s first franchised season, teams will first battle it out from August 19-23 in the CDL’s Playoffs — seeds for which will be determined by the team's final placement in the CDL standings.

The final four teams to make it through the Playoff’s double-elimination bracket will progress to the first-ever CDL Championship on August 29-30.

A record $4.6 million prize pool is up for grabs, with the winning team taking home a whopping $1.5 million for their efforts.

Advertisement

CDL Playoffs & Championship Weekend format

As mentioned previously, seeds for the CDL’s Playoffs will be decided by how the teams stack-up after the league’s season concludes.

Both the 1st and 2nd place teams will receive a two-round bye, while the 3rd and 4th place teams will only receive a one-round bye. Teams finishing 5th-8th will begin their quest for glory in the first round of the Upper Bracket, whereas 9th-12th place teams will start with all odds stacked against them in the Lower Bracket.

The highest prize pool in the history of Call of Duty is up for grabs and will be decided by teams locking horns online, following the mid-season adjustment. Will a team make a historic run through the Lower Bracket? Or will the top-seeded teams take it all for themselves? One things for sure, the final weekend of August is set to be a heater!