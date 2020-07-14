How to watch CDL London: streams, schedule, scores, brackets, more

For the second time this season, the Call of Duty League is shifting to the UK for the London Royal Ravens Home Series on July 17-19, and we've got everything you need to keep up with all of the action.

A lot has changed since London hosted the CDL's first-ever Home Series way back in early February. Not only are all of the matches now being played online, but almost every team, save for a few, has made at least one major roster change to shake things up.

There are only two events left in the regular season, with CDL London the penultimate, which means there's a lot of pressure on the eight competing teams to try and improve their seeding for Champs as much as possible.

In addition to the Royal Ravens, also participating are the Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Guerrillas, New York Subliners, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, Paris Legion, and Seattle Surge.

Jump to Section:

Streams

All Call of Duty League events this season are being broadcasted exclusively on YouTube. You can watch the Day 1 livestream for CDL London below.

Day 1 - July 17

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhHpOnF5gdk

Brackets

Here are the London Home Series brackets for Groups A and B, as well as the playoffs once the group-play matches have all wrapped up.

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket



Schedule & results

Here are the full schedule and scores for each CDL London match. Teams marked in red were eliminated at that point in the competition.

Friday, July 17

Round Match PST EST BST AEST (July 18) Group B R1 Dallas Empire vs Paris Legion 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 3:00 AM Group A R1 Seattle Surge vs London Royal Ravens 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 4:30 AM Group B R1 Los Angeles Guerrillas vs New York Subliners 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A R1 Florida Mutineers vs OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM

Saturday, July 18

Round Match PST EST BST (July 18/19) AEST (July 19) Group B WR2 TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 3:00 AM Group A WR2 TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 4:30 AM Group B LR1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A LR1 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B LR2 TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A LR2 TBD vs TBD 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 10:30 PM

Sunday, July 19

Round Match PST EST BST AEST (July 20) Semifinal 1 TBD vs TBD 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM 4:00 AM Semifinal 2 TBD vs TBD 12:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:30 PM 5:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 2:00 PM 5:00 PM 10:00 PM 7:00 AM

Format & rules

As per usual, the London Home Series features eight teams split into pre-determined groups of four, each of which has a double-elimination bracket that determines which two teams advance to the semifinals.

Following the group stage, the winner of Group A advances to face the runner-up from Group B, and vice-versa, in a single-elimination playoff bracket that decides who the champion will be.

There's a $100,000 prize pool for this event, split between the top-four teams, as well as a lot of valuable CDL Points. 10 points will be awarded for each win, with an additional 10 going to the champions, who will earn the maximum 50.

1st – 50 CDL Points + $50,000

2nd – 30 CDL Points + $30,000

3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points + $10,000

5th/6th – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th – 0 CDL Points

Teams & Rosters

There are a lot of big names competing this weekend, including three-time champions Florida Mutineers, two-time winners Dallas Empire, and the defending champions from the previous Home Series, the New York Subliners.

However, all eyes will be on OpTic Gaming LA, who are the only side to have made roster changes coming into this event, having benched their star-man Dashy and veteran Chino for two rookies from the amateur circuit - Drazah and Hollow.

Dallas Empire

James ' Clayster ' Eubanks

' Eubanks Ian ' Crimsix ' Porter

' Porter Anthony ' Shotzzy ' Cuevas-Castro

' Cuevas-Castro Cuyler ' Huke ' Garland

' Garland Indervir ' iLLeY ' Dhaliwal

' Dhaliwal Thomas ' Tommey ' Trewen (Sub)

' Trewen (Sub) Paul 'Tisch' Tischler (Sub)

Florida Mutineers

Maurice ' F3rocitys ' Henriquez

' Henriquez Colt ' Havok ' McLendon

' McLendon Joseph ' Owakening ' Conley

' Conley Cesar ' Skyz ' Bueno

' Bueno Bradley ' Frosty ' Bergstrom

' Bergstrom Chance ' Maux ' Moncivaez (Sub)

' Moncivaez (Sub) Nick 'MaNiaC' Kershner (Sub)

London Royal Ravens

Bradley ' wuskin ' Marshall

' Marshall Matthew ' Skrapz ' Marshall

' Marshall Trei 'Zer0' Morris

Morris Dylan ' Dylan ' Henderson

' Henderson Sean ' Seany ' O'Connor

' O'Connor Jordan ' Jurd ' Crowley (sub)

' Crowley (sub) Rhys ' Rated ' Price (sub)

' Price (sub) Dylan 'MadCat' Daly (sub)

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Rasim ' Blazt ' Ogresevic

' Ogresevic Ulysses ' AquA ' Silva

' Silva Jacob ' Decemate ' Cato

' Cato Renato ' Saints ' Forza

' Forza Reece ' Vivid' Drost

Drost Kris ' Spart ' Cervantez (sub)

' Cervantez (sub) Andres ' Lacefield ' Lacefield (sub)

' Lacefield (sub) Patrick 'ACHES' Price (sub)

New York Subliners

Thomas ' ZooMaa ' Paparatto

' Paparatto Donovan ' Temp ' Laroda

' Laroda Lamar ' Accuracy ' Abedi

' Abedi Makenzie ' Mack ' Kelley

' Kelley Dillon ' Attach ' Price

' Price Doug ' Censor ' Martin (sub)

' Martin (sub) Nick 'Happy' Suda (sub)

OpTic Gaming LA

Thomas ' TJHaly ' Haly

' Haly Kenny ' Kenny ' Williams

' Williams Austin ' SlasheR ' Liddicoat

' Liddicoat Darien ‘Hollow’ Chverchko

Chverchko Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan

Jordan Martin ' Chino ' Chino (sub)

' Chino (sub) Brandon ' Dashy ' Otell (sub)

' Otell (sub) Jordan ' JKap ' Kaplan (sub)

' Kaplan (sub) Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-lim (sub)

Paris Legion

Luke ' Louqa ' Rigas

' Rigas Conrad ' Shockz ' Rymarek

' Rymarek Denholm ' Denz ' Taylor

' Taylor Matthew ' KISMET ' Tinsley

' Tinsley Zach ' Zed ' Denyer

' Denyer Timothy ' Phantomz ' Landis (sub)

' Landis (sub) Paul 'Breszy' Breszynski (sub)

Seattle Surge

Sam ' Octane ' Larew

' Larew Josiah ' Slacked ' Berry

' Berry Bryan ' Apathy ' Zhelyazkov

' Zhelyazkov Nicholas ' Proto ' Maldonado

' Maldonado Casey ' Pandur ' Romano

' Romano Ian 'Enable' Wyatt (sub)

For more information about the current campaign, make sure to visit our Call of Duty League 2020 season hub, which includes the latest standings, event schedule, and more.