How to watch CDL London: streams, schedule, scores, brackets, more

For the second time this season, the Call of Duty League is shifting to the UK for the London Royal Ravens Home Series on July 17-19, and we've got everything you need to keep up with all of the action.
A lot has changed since London hosted the CDL's first-ever Home Series way back in early February. Not only are all of the matches now being played online, but almost every team, save for a few, has made at least one major roster change to shake things up.
There are only two events left in the regular season, with CDL London the penultimate, which means there's a lot of pressure on the eight competing teams to try and improve their seeding for Champs as much as possible.
In addition to the Royal Ravens, also participating are the Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Guerrillas, New York Subliners, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, Paris Legion, and Seattle Surge.
Jump to Section:
Streams
All Call of Duty League events this season are being broadcasted exclusively on YouTube. You can watch the Day 1 livestream for CDL London below.
Day 1 - July 17
Brackets
Here are the London Home Series brackets for Groups A and B, as well as the playoffs once the group-play matches have all wrapped up.
Group A Bracket
Group B Bracket
Playoff Bracket
Schedule & results
Here are the full schedule and scores for each CDL London match. Teams marked in red were eliminated at that point in the competition.
Friday, July 17
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|AEST (July 18)
|Group B R1
|Dallas Empire vs Paris Legion
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Group A R1
|Seattle Surge vs London Royal Ravens
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|4:30 AM
|Group B R1
|Los Angeles Guerrillas vs New York Subliners
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Group A R1
|Florida Mutineers vs OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
Saturday, July 18
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (July 18/19)
|AEST (July 19)
|Group B WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Group A WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|4:30 AM
|Group B LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Group A LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Group B LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Group A LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|10:30 PM
Sunday, July 19
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|AEST (July 20)
|Semifinal 1
|TBD vs TBD
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|4:00 AM
|Semifinal 2
|TBD vs TBD
|12:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|5:30 AM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|2:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|7:00 AM
Format & rules
As per usual, the London Home Series features eight teams split into pre-determined groups of four, each of which has a double-elimination bracket that determines which two teams advance to the semifinals.
Following the group stage, the winner of Group A advances to face the runner-up from Group B, and vice-versa, in a single-elimination playoff bracket that decides who the champion will be.
- Read More: CDL Champs 2020 dates accidentally revealed
There's a $100,000 prize pool for this event, split between the top-four teams, as well as a lot of valuable CDL Points. 10 points will be awarded for each win, with an additional 10 going to the champions, who will earn the maximum 50.
- 1st – 50 CDL Points + $50,000
- 2nd – 30 CDL Points + $30,000
- 3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points + $10,000
- 5th/6th – 10 CDL Points
- 7th/8th – 0 CDL Points
Teams & Rosters
There are a lot of big names competing this weekend, including three-time champions Florida Mutineers, two-time winners Dallas Empire, and the defending champions from the previous Home Series, the New York Subliners.
However, all eyes will be on OpTic Gaming LA, who are the only side to have made roster changes coming into this event, having benched their star-man Dashy and veteran Chino for two rookies from the amateur circuit - Drazah and Hollow.
- Dallas Empire
- Florida Mutineers
- London Royal Ravens
- Los Angeles Guerrillas
- New York Subliners
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
- Paris Legion
- Seattle Surge
Dallas Empire
- James 'Clayster' Eubanks
- Ian 'Crimsix' Porter
- Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas-Castro
- Cuyler 'Huke' Garland
- Indervir 'iLLeY' Dhaliwal
- Thomas 'Tommey' Trewen (Sub)
- Paul 'Tisch' Tischler (Sub)
Florida Mutineers
- Maurice 'F3rocitys' Henriquez
- Colt 'Havok' McLendon
- Joseph 'Owakening' Conley
- Cesar 'Skyz' Bueno
- Bradley 'Frosty' Bergstrom
- Chance 'Maux' Moncivaez (Sub)
- Nick 'MaNiaC' Kershner (Sub)
London Royal Ravens
- Bradley 'wuskin' Marshall
- Matthew 'Skrapz' Marshall
- Trei 'Zer0' Morris
- Dylan 'Dylan' Henderson
- Sean 'Seany' O'Connor
- Jordan 'Jurd' Crowley (sub)
- Rhys 'Rated' Price (sub)
- Dylan 'MadCat' Daly (sub)
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Rasim 'Blazt' Ogresevic
- Ulysses 'AquA' Silva
- Jacob 'Decemate' Cato
- Renato 'Saints' Forza
- Reece 'Vivid' Drost
- Kris 'Spart' Cervantez (sub)
- Andres 'Lacefield' Lacefield (sub)
- Patrick 'ACHES' Price (sub)
New York Subliners
- Thomas 'ZooMaa' Paparatto
- Donovan 'Temp' Laroda
- Lamar 'Accuracy' Abedi
- Makenzie 'Mack' Kelley
- Dillon 'Attach' Price
- Doug 'Censor' Martin (sub)
- Nick 'Happy' Suda (sub)
OpTic Gaming LA
- Thomas 'TJHaly' Haly
- Kenny 'Kenny' Williams
- Austin 'SlasheR' Liddicoat
- Darien ‘Hollow’ Chverchko
- Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan
- Martin 'Chino' Chino (sub)
- Brandon 'Dashy' Otell (sub)
- Jordan 'JKap' Kaplan (sub)
- Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-lim (sub)
Paris Legion
- Luke 'Louqa' Rigas
- Conrad 'Shockz' Rymarek
- Denholm 'Denz' Taylor
- Matthew 'KISMET' Tinsley
- Zach 'Zed' Denyer
- Timothy 'Phantomz' Landis (sub)
- Paul 'Breszy' Breszynski (sub)
Seattle Surge
- Sam 'Octane' Larew
- Josiah 'Slacked' Berry
- Bryan 'Apathy' Zhelyazkov
- Nicholas 'Proto' Maldonado
- Casey 'Pandur' Romano
- Ian 'Enable' Wyatt (sub)
For more information about the current campaign, make sure to visit our Call of Duty League 2020 season hub, which includes the latest standings, event schedule, and more.